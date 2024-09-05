Taiwan Reports Heightened Chinese Military Activity Near Its Area

Thursday, September 5, 2024

Amidst heightened tensions between Taiwan & China, the Island's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has reported heightened Chinese military activity near its territory, with 14 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels, and two official ships operating in the area from Wednesday to Thursday local time of 6 am.

Amidst heightened tensions between Taiwan & China, the Island’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) has reported heightened Chinese military activity near its territory, with 14 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels, and two official ships operating in the area from Wednesday to Thursday local time of 6 am.

According to Taiwan’s MND, 13 aircraft from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan’s northern, southwestern, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Taking to X, Taiwan MND said  ”14 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels, and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern, and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded.”

Earlier on September 3, Taiwan’s MND also accused China of launching a satellite over Taiwan with its trajectory passing over the island’s southwestern ADIZ.

However, the MND stated that the satellite, launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC), posed “no threat” to Taiwan, and the island’s armed forces monitored the launch and are prepared to respond if necessary.

Earlier Incursions

Taking to X, MND said “At 09:20 a.m. (UTC+8), #PLA launched a satellite from #XSLC, with its flight path passing over our southwestern ADIZ. Poses no threat to us, the flight path flew toward the West Pacific Ocean. #ROCArmedForces monitored the whole process and are ready to respond if necessary.”

Meanwhile, since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics, involving a higher frequency of military aircraft and naval vessels near Taiwan. These Gray zone tactics are described as efforts to achieve security objectives without resorting to significant or direct force.

(With Inputs From ANI)

