Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.3 Witnessed In Meghalaya

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported a 3.3 magnitude earthquake striking Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills District in the early hours of Monday.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter Scale occurred today at 02:23:04 IST in West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/1CHkrEOmVL — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

The quake’s epicenter was pinpointed at Latitude 25.60 N and Longitude 91.31 E, occurring at a depth of 5 kilometers. The NCS shared details of the event via a post on X, stating, “EQ of M: 3.3, on: 10/06/2024 02:23:04 IST, Lat: 25.60 N, Long: 91.31 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.”

Similarly, on May 14, Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills District experienced a 3.1 magnitude earthquake. The NCS noted the quake’s epicenter at Latitude 25.17 N and Longitude 92.13 E, occurring at a depth of 25 kilometers. Sharing the information on X, the NCS provided details: “EQ of M: 3.1, On: 14/05/2024 07:49:07 IST, Lat: 25.17 N, Long: 92.13 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya.”

Show Full Article