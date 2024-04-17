EC Prepares for Phase 1 of LS Polls in Assam: EVM Transport Vehicles Fitted with GPS

With the first phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 19, the Election Commission is leaving no stone unturned to ensure transparent and smooth polling in Assam. Anurag Goel, the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, announced that all vehicles transporting Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be equipped with GPS tracking devices. Additionally, satellite phones will be deployed in remote areas to maintain communication.

“We have implemented GPS tracking for all vehicles transporting EVMs, which will be monitored by the District Election Officer, CEO, and the Election Commission. Satellite phones have also been provided for areas where regular communication is a challenge,” stated Anurag Goel.

In preparation for the elections, a “dry day” has been declared 48 hours before polling day until the conclusion of the first phase. Furthermore, a paid holiday has been announced for both government and private sector employees to facilitate their participation in the electoral process.

Expressing confidence in the electoral process, Goel highlighted the deployment of observers across all constituencies. The first phase will witness voting in five constituencies: Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kaziranga, and Sonitpur.

“Approximately 86.47 lakh voters are expected to cast their votes across 10,001 polling stations in the first phase. The campaign concluded on Wednesday at 5 pm. Among the voters, there are about 42,000 individuals aged 80 and above, and 1,500 centenarians. Moreover, over 58,000 Persons with Disabilities (PWD) voters, including around 13,000 visually impaired individuals, will be accommodated with braille ballot papers,” detailed Anurag Goel.

To assist voters, the Assam Election Department has distributed information guides and slips to help them locate their respective polling stations. Out of the 10,001 polling stations, 219 have been identified as critical. To enhance transparency, webcasting will be set up at approximately 5,500 polling stations, equipped with 11,000 cameras. This live feed will be accessible to district election officers, the CEO, and the Election Commission of India.