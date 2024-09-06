Enforcement Directorate Raids Multiple Locations In Kolkata Amidst Financial Irregularities Investigation

In an ongoing investigation related to financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids at multiple locations across Kolkata.

In an ongoing investigation related to financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids at multiple locations across Kolkata. The operation includes searches at the residences of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, and his close aide Biplav Singha. Both individuals are currently in CBI custody.

The ED’s raids target five to six locations, including the homes of Ghosh and Singha, as part of their investigation into alleged financial misconduct during Ghosh’s tenure. The raids are significant as they form part of a broader probe into the financial dealings at the medical institution.

In related news, new developments have emerged concerning the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s demolition order. It has been revealed that a demolition notice was issued from Dr. Sandip Ghosh’s office on August 10, a day after the rape and murder of trainee doctor Abhaya. This notice directed the renovation of a room adjacent to the seminar hall where Abhaya’s body was discovered. There are claims circulating on social media that Ghosh specifically ordered the renovation near the seminar room. Notably, the West Bengal Health Ministry, overseen by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, also manages the Home Ministry portfolio.

In the Kolkata rape and murder case, the Supreme Court recently dismissed a petition by Sandip Ghosh challenging the High Court’s order for a CBI probe into the financial irregularities. Additionally, the ED raided the residence of National Medical College’s data entry operator Prasun Chatterjee in Subhashgram around 6:45 a.m., with central forces providing security during the operation.

The investigations continue, with the ED actively pursuing leads related to the financial misconduct at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

