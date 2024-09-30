Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Festivals in October 2024: From Navratri to Diwali

October 2024 is set to be a vibrant month filled with important Hindu festivals, offering opportunities for joy, spirituality, and family bonding.

Festivals in October 2024: From Navratri to Diwali

October 2024 is a vibrant month for Hindu celebrations, filled with joy, spirituality, and cultural significance. This calendar highlights key festivals, from the energetic celebrations of Navratri and Durga Puja to the radiant lights of Diwali and Dhanteras. Each festival is unique, offering families a chance to come together, worship, and participate in traditional rituals. Here’s a complete list of important dates and events to mark your calendars.

Key Festivals and Dates

Here’s a comprehensive list of major Hindu festivals and important dates in October 2024:

 

October 2024 promises to be a month of vibrant festivities, starting with the devotion of Navratri and Durga Puja, celebrating the triumph of good over evil during Dussehra, and culminating in the joyful lights of Diwali. Mark these dates and celebrate each festival with family and friends, sharing love, happiness, and blessings. Enjoy this beautiful month full of devotion and vibrant celebrations!

Filed under

Diwali Durga Puja Hindu celebrations INDIAN FESTIVALS navratri October 2024 festivals

Also Read

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

Protests In Budgam And Srinagar Over Nasrallah’s Death

Protests In Budgam And Srinagar Over Nasrallah’s Death

Entertainment

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox