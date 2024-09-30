BookMyShow CEO Summoned Over Alleged Coldplay Ticket Scalping

The CEO and co-founder of BookMyShow, along with the company’s technical head, has been summoned by the Mumbai Police’s EOW

Ashish Hemrajani, the chief executive officer and co-founder of BookMyShow, along with the company’s technical head, has been summoned by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The summons is related to ongoing investigations into alleged black marketing of tickets for the upcoming Coldplay concert at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, scheduled for January 19 to 21 next year.

Police Inquiry Prompted by Public Complaint

The police inquiry was initiated following a complaint lodged by advocate Amit Vyas, who has accused the popular ticketing platform of enabling the resale of concert tickets at exorbitant prices. According to Vyas, tickets originally priced at ₹2,500 are being resold by third parties and influencers for amounts reaching as high as ₹3 lakh. He has called for a formal fraud case against BookMyShow, alleging that the company has misled the public and fans of Coldplay.

As the investigation unfolds, police have recorded Vyas’s statement and identified several brokers allegedly involved in this ticket scalping scheme. Despite the ongoing investigation, both Hemrajani and the technical head reportedly have not been in contact with the police.

Ticketing Chaos and System Overload

The controversy began on September 22 when tickets for Coldplay’s concert went on sale, leading to a significant crash of the BookMyShow platform due to overwhelming demand. The British rock band, returning to India after an eight-year hiatus, added a third show to their “Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025” following the initial ticket sales.

BookMyShow acknowledged the high demand, stating that 13 million fans logged in for the ticket sales, resulting in a chaotic atmosphere. “At BookMyShow, we’ve worked hard to ensure every fan had a fair chance to secure tickets, capping it at 4 tickets per user across all shows,” a spokesperson stated, emphasizing the measures taken to maintain order during the sales process.

Denial of Association with Unauthorized Sellers

As the issue of counterfeit and inflated ticket prices escalated, BookMyShow firmly denied any association with unauthorized ticket-selling or reselling platforms. The company has taken steps to ensure that genuine fans have access to tickets while warning against purchasing from unofficial sources, which may lead to invalid or fake tickets.

“It came to our notice, however, that unauthorized platforms listed—and are continuing to list—tickets, both before and after the official sale. BookMyShow has no association with any such unauthorized ticket selling/reselling platforms,” the spokesperson added, referring to platforms like Viagogo and Gigsberg.

Commitment to Investigation and Consumer Protection

BookMyShow has expressed its opposition to ticket scalping and black marketing, which is illegal. In a proactive move, the company has filed a police complaint and is cooperating fully with the investigation. “We have not only filed a complaint with the police authorities but are also proactively working with them to provide complete support in the investigation of this matter in any manner that may be required,” the spokesperson emphasized.

The company reiterated its caution to consumers, warning that purchasing tickets from unauthorized sources is done at their own risk. The unfolding situation serves as a reminder of the challenges facing both consumers and ticketing platforms amid soaring demand for high-profile events

