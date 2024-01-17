Former UP Cong President Nirmal Khatri Accepts Invitation to Attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Nirmal Khatri has announced his participation in the upcoming Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya. Mr. Khatri took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the personal invitation extended to him by Champat Rai, the General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.

In his tweet, Nirmal Khatri stated, “In honour of the personal invitation of Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, I will participate in the program of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on 22nd January in Ayodhya.” This unexpected move from former Congress leader has gained a lot of attention and discussion from all the political circles amid Cong’s decision to not attend Pran Pratishta Ceremony and Khatri’s association with the Congress party.

Adding a personal touch to the invitation, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das visited Nirmal Khatri’s residence on December 25 to formally hand over the invitation to him. After which, Nirmal Khatri confirmed his participation by sharing a social media post on X.