Fresh Batch Of Pilgrims Embarks On Amarnath Yatra From Pantha Chowk

Another batch of pilgrims departed this morning from Pantha Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar for the annual pilgrimage-Amarnath Yatra.

The departure was made for the Baltal and Pahalgam routes under tight security measures.

Ankpradhuman, an excited pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh said that it was his first time to Amarnath. “This is the first time I am going to Amarnath and I am very happy. I will be gping from Pahalgam.” Talking about the security arrangements, he said “The security facilities are good and everything is going in a flow. I am very lucky that I can go for this Yatra.”

“I am going from Pahalgam. This is the first time I am going and I am very happy. All the arrangements made are very good,” said another pilgrim Umesh Rathore from Madhya Pradesh.

Previously yesterday, another group of pilgrims had departed from the Baltal base camp in Srinagar. Excited pilgrims chanted ‘Har Har Madev’ (hailing Lord Shiva) as they embarked on the much-awaited journey.

Monika, a pilgrim from Indore, Madhya Pradesh said “We are very excited. We made plans all of a sudden. Certainly, the Lord has called us. The arrangements are very good here. There is no issue. The administration is taking good care of us.”

Another pilgrim, Vijay Bhaskar from Hyderabad said that he was eager to have a glimpse of ‘Baba Amarnath’. “I am feeling very good. I am eager to have a glimpse of Baba Amarnath. I would like to thank the government for having made great arrangements for us pilgrims,” he said.

Further, to ensure a safe and efficient movement of the pilgrims and commuters during the holy Amarnath Yatra, the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police issued an advisory on July 6 on the National Highway 44 — with cut-off timings and clear instructions for the various convoys and non-convoy movements. The Amarnath Yatra started on June 29 and will end on August 19. The devotees of Lord Shiva undertake the arduous annual pilgrimage to the holy cave which is located in the Kashmir Himalayas.

