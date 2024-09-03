From AP Dhillon To Salman Khan: Celebrities Targeted by Lawrence Bishnoi

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has targeted several celebrities, including AP Dhillon, Sidhu Moosewala, Gippy Grewal, and Salman Khan, with recent gunfire incidents reported in Canada.

On Monday, gunfire was reported near the home of Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon in Vancouver, Canada. The notorious Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang claimed responsibility for the attack.

The next day, on Tuesday, AP Dhillon confirmed that he is safe.

But this isn’t the first time the Bishnoi gang has targeted celebrities. Here are some other famous people they have attacked:

Sidhu Moosewala

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was a popular singer who was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Punjab’s Mansa district. The main suspect, a gangster named Goldy Brar, who is based in Canada, has not yet been caught.

According to the police, Goldy Brar planned Moosewala’s murder to get revenge for the killing of a Youth Akali leader named Vicky Middukhera in 2021. He coordinated with Lawrence Bishnoi and other gang members to carry out the plan. Lawrence Bishnoi, who was reportedly running his gang from Tihar jail, was arrested by Punjab police in connection with Moosewala’s murder.

Gippy Grewal

In November 2023, Lawrence Bishnoi took responsibility for a shooting incident at singer Gippy Grewal’s home in Vancouver, Canada. The incident reportedly happened in the White Rock neighborhood.

Salman Khan

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has threatened actor Salman Khan ever since he was accused of hunting a blackbuck in Rajasthan in 1998. The blackbuck is sacred to the Bishnoi community. Last year, members of the Bishnoi gang fired warning shots outside Salman’s home in Bandra, similar to the incident outside AP Dhillon’s house.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that Salman Khan is at the top of a hit list made by Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in jail.

AP Dhillon

On September 1, shots were fired outside AP Dhillon’s house in Vancouver by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. After the incident, the gang allegedly posted a threatening message on social media, claiming responsibility for shootings at two places in Canada that night—one in Victoria Island where Dhillon’s home is located, and another in Woodbridge, Toronto.