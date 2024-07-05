From Defending Nirbhaya Convicts To Helping Seema Hiader Enter India, AP Singh To Now Defend Bhole Baba In Hathras Case

In a recent tragedy in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where 121 people lost their lives in a stampede that evolved in a satsang (religious hindu gathering). The focus of the satsang was Bhole saint ( Bhole baba) officially named as Narayan Sakar Hari.

A stampede on July 2nd, broke out in Bhole Baba’s Satsang in Singadaraou area of Hathras. FIR has been registered but interestingly, Bhole Baba’s name is not registered in the FIR.

However, Bhole Baba blamed antisocial people for the turmoil and revealed in a statement on Wednesday that he had already left the area. Baba added that AP Singh, also known as Ajay Prakash Singh, a Supreme Court lawyer, will defend him against these parties throughout the case.

AP Singh, Bhole Baba’s Lawyer speaks on Hathras stampede tragedy in which 121 people lost their lives. ”Bhole Baba does not use any social media platforms, his life is very simple and he uses his pension amount for his survival.”

"Bhole Baba does not use any social media platforms, his life is very simple and he uses his pension amount for his survival."

AP Singh : Who Defended The Criminals Of Nirbhaya, Chandraswami

As to the sources, AP Singh commenced his legal profession with the contentious case of Chandraswami, a tantric who claimed to be a godman. Despite being involved in several scandals, Chandraswami provided advice to high-profile individuals like the Sultan of Brunei, actress Elizabeth Taylor, former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and mob boss Dawood Ibrahim. Chandraswami was also accused of being involved in Rajiv Gandhi’s killing in the Jain Commission investigation.

AP Singh Defending Gang Rape In Hathras

A 19-year-old Hathras lady was gang-raped in September 2020; she died two weeks later while receiving treatment. AP Singh is defending four defendants in this case.

AP Singh was critisezed for standing up for the accused. In an interview, AP Singh defended his position about the Hathras incident by saying, “Shouldn’t I ask what the girl was doing with the child so late at night? This is among the supporting data. Not that they were out celebrating Raksha Bandhan and have a brother-sister bond. All I’m saying is that they were friends. While romantic partnerships are accepted in their community, they are not where I am from.”

AP Singh Defending Swami Chinmayanand

Additionally, AP Singh appeared on behalf of Swami Chinmayanand at the Allahabad High Court, winning his release from rape charges. AP Singh is in favor of creating a ministry or commission just for men. He advocates for this cause, stating that every day in India, between 50 and 175 men take their own lives; many of them attribute their anguish on the women in their lives.

AP Singh Defending Nirbhaya Convicts

AP Singh did everything in his power to keep the four prisoners convicted of the December 16, 2012, Nirbhaya tragedy in Delhi —Akshay, Pawan, Vinay, and Mukesh—from being hanged.

According to AP Singh, he first met the accused’s mother when she begged for assistance. He said that at his mother’s request, he chose to represent the accused in this case.

When the justices of Delhi’s Saket Court condemned the Nirbhaya defendants to hang death, AP Singh shouted in court that the judge had backed “lies.” He asserted that political pressure and vote-bank politics influenced the decision. Outside the court, AP Singh threatened to burn alive his sister or daughter with gasoline if they had a relationship before getting married.

It was a seven long year fight to get justice to Nirbhaya as it took seven years to give death sentence to the convicts. The President of India also dismissed their mercy plea. It was on March 20, 2020, when the four convicts were hanged to death in Tihar Jail.

AP Singh To Defend Bhole Baba

Chaos broke out during the satsang in Hathras, and Bhole Baba has been evading capture ever since. In a statement, Bhole Baba declared that AP Singh would combat antisocial elements.

AP Singh claimed that our volunteers and followers were unable to comprehend what was happening as Narayan Sakar Hari drove off the site. He claimed that there should be an investigation into the conspiracy by antisocial groups.

Seema Haider’s Entry Into India

AP Singh was involved in the case of Seema Haider, who entered India illegally through Nepal from Pakistan. After becoming an online friend through the game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Seema Haider, a married mother of four, married Sachin Meena from Greater Noida. Gulam Haider, her spouse, filed a lawsuit to prevent her from going back to India. AP Singh actively participated in the case by offering arguments and supporting documentation.

