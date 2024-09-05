Gujarat Government’s Big Announcement, To Launch Libraries In 21 Districts

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has recently announced a historic decision to establish government libraries in 50 talukas across 21 districts of Gujarat.

Keeping in mind the importance of reading books, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Vanche Gujarat’ campaign to enrich libraries across the state. Continuing this legacy, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has recently announced a historic decision to establish government libraries in 50 talukas across 21 districts of Gujarat.

National Book Reading Day and Library Expansion

September 6 is celebrated as ‘National Read a Book Day,’ aimed at promoting the joy of reading and encouraging people to engage in reading activities. In alignment with this day, the Gujarat government is making strides to foster a reading culture by expanding library facilities throughout the state.

Libraries in Tribal Areas

To awaken interest in reading among tribal communities, libraries are planned for all tribal talukas. Permission has been granted to start libraries in 14 talukas across 7 tribal districts. This initiative ensures that every tribal community in Gujarat will have access to reading services.

Rural Library Development

The Gujarat government is also focusing on establishing libraries in rural areas. Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s guidance, plans are underway to launch subsidized libraries throughout the state. This move is aimed at providing easy access to public libraries for the reading-loving citizens of rural Gujarat.

Historic Library Establishment

The decision to open such a large number of libraries within a single year is unprecedented since the state’s establishment. The government has introduced a policy for the accreditation and grants-in-aid for public libraries to foster interest in reading and disseminate knowledge through books, periodicals, and educational materials.

Increased Funding and Grants

Starting from the year 2023-24, the state government has decided to provide 100 percent grant-in-aid to libraries, removing the 25 percent public contribution requirement. Additionally, grant rates will be adjusted based on the type of libraries, including special libraries, city libraries, women and children libraries, and village libraries.

Awards and Recognition for Libraries

The Gujarat government has also increased the award amounts for the Shree Motibhai Amin Granthalaya Seva Award and the Uttam Granthalaya Seva Certificate. New categories, such as expert libraries and special libraries, have been added to foster a competitive environment and enhance library services across the state.

This initiative underscores the Gujarat government’s commitment to promoting reading and making library services accessible to all segments of society.

