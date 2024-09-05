UP CM Yogi Adityanath Attends Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple Renovation Ceremony In Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the grand Kumbhabhishekam and renovation ceremony of the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple at Sri Ayodhya Dham on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the grand Kumbhabhishekam and renovation ceremony of the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple at Sri Ayodhya Dham on Thursday.

Special Bond Between Ayodhya Dham and Tamil Nadu

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the historical connection between Ayodhya Dham and Tamil Nadu. He remarked, “Ayodhya Dham and Tamil Nadu have a special bond. It is a thousand-year-old ritual.”

Historical Significance of the Temple

He further elaborated on the historical significance, stating, “Thousands of years ago, Lord Ram rested and worshipped Lord Shiv at a holy place in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, while he was on his way to Sri Lanka in search of Mata Sita.” The UP CM added, “It is said that Mata Sita worshipped at the Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple when she was returning from Sri Lanka with Lord Ram.”

Upcoming Events and Inaugurations

Chief Minister Adityanath will also inaugurate a Shiva temple at Ramsevak Puram, the site where Ram devotees performed havan for a month during the Ram Temple movement. He will offer the final oblation (purnahuti) in the ongoing yajna for the consecration of the temple and hoist the flag atop the temple.

Additionally, the Chief Minister will attend a program commemorating the birth anniversary of the late Ashok Singhal, the founder of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and a key figure in the Ram Temple movement. During this event, he will honor the best Vedic school, the best Sanskrit teacher, and the top-performing student in the country.

Recent Developments

Earlier, on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 1,334 junior engineers, computer technicians, and foremen selected by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC).

Speaking at the event in Lucknow, CM Yogi took a dig at Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav, accusing them of corruption during their tenure. He stated, “Why didn’t people earlier get appointment letters? The reason was that their intention was not clear. ‘Chacha-Bhatija’ was in a race of doing ‘vasooli’.”

