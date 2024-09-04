CM Yogi Adityanath To build 18 Football Stadiums And 827 Football grounds In Uttar Pradesh

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has unveiled an ambitious plan to significantly enhance football infrastructure across the state.

The initiative includes the construction of 18 football stadiums, each to be located in one of the state’s 18 commissariats. Additionally, 827 football grounds will be established in various blocks throughout Uttar Pradesh to ensure comprehensive football facilities are available, which will encourage the hosting of more local and regional tournaments.

AIFF President Praises Renovation of KD Singh Babu Stadium

All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey praised the Uttar Pradesh government’s swift action in renovating the KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow. Chaubey noted, “On August 8, I had the privilege of meeting you (the UP CM). After realizing your love and dedication towards football, I made a request to you.

I said a match like Derby if played in Lucknow, it will help toward the growth of football in UP. But having a good stadium to host the match could be a problem. But to my great surprise, the Government of UP took only 19 days to renovate the KD Singh Babu Stadium for the big occasion. This is a matter of great pleasure for every football lover in the city of Lucknow.”

Historic Kolkata Derby Held at KD Singh Babu Stadium

On Monday, the KD Singh Babu Stadium hosted its first Kolkata Derby in Lucknow, marking a historic event as Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated East Bengal FC 1(3)-1(2) on penalties. This match not only highlighted the upgraded facilities but also marked a significant moment for football in the region.

CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Alignment with National Sports Initiatives

Addressing the crowd at the stadium, UP CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of this historic match for Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh. He stated, “It is of great importance to us that this prestigious match is being played in our state’s capital, Lucknow, for the first time.

The Khelo India initiative, championed by PM Narendra Modi, has been a key driver of sports in India and inspired by his vision, UP has aligned itself with the mission.” He added, “When I met Shri Chaubey three weeks ago, he wished for a stage to popularize football in Uttar Pradesh and said that the process could be sped up should the sport receive the government’s support.”

