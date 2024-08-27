Gujarat Hit by Severe Waterlogging Due to Heavy Rain, Red Alert Issued By IMD

Amidst heavy rain witnessed across Gujarat, a severe waterlogging was reported in state's multiple places like Rajkot, Vadodara & Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Since August 24, rainfall has led to significant waterlogging in low-lying areas, prompting the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to conduct rescue operations due to widespread displacement.

According to the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s office, Valsad, Tapi, Navsari, Surat, Narmada, and Panchmahal are currently the most affected districts.

Cities like Baroda recorded the highest rainfall in the state from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm on Monday, with 26 cm of rain. Ahmedabad received 10 cm during the same period. Over the last 24 hours, 244 talukas across 33 districts in Gujarat recorded an average of 63.36 mm of rainfall.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Patel held an emergency meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar with officials to evaluate the impact of the rains. Patel stressed the importance of preventing loss of life and livestock and prioritizing rescue efforts.

Weather Update Of Gujarat

Meanwhile, India’s weather agency India Meteorological Department (IMD) recently issued a red alert for Gujarat on Monday, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across the state for the next two to three days.

This alert follows the movement of a deep depression from eastern Rajasthan toward the Saurashtra region, with heavy rain expected to persist until August 29. The IMD has classified Gujarat as a ‘flash flood risk’ zone.

Thus, it has warned fishermen to avoid venturing off the coast of Gujarat due to high-speed winds, rough seas, and adverse weather conditions caused by the ongoing rains.

Moreover, it has extended the red alert for the state until August 30, cautioning likely traffic disruptions, structural damage, waterlogging, and crop damage.

