Gujarat’s Sports Initiative: Developing Talent And Upgrading Facilities

Gujarat is making waves in the sports world with its innovative initiatives, particularly the District Level Sports School (DLSS) program, which is driving a sporting revolution across the state.

This initiative, a dynamic collaboration between the public and private sectors, establishes specialized sports schools in various districts, offering top-notch training in disciplines such as judo, fencing, shooting, and archery. With 41 DLSS schools supported by the Sports Authority of Gujarat, the program serves as a launching pad for budding athletes, propelling them to national and international success.

Diya Jagtap, a 12-year-old fencer, shared, “I first saw this sport and was immediately captivated by its excellence. Since childhood, it has been my dream to represent India at the Olympics and win a gold medal. I took the test, got selected, and won gold at the state championship, earning a spot at the national level. Although my performance at the national event wasn’t as strong, I remain determined to achieve my dream of winning gold at the Olympics.”

Vivaan Bhavnesh Patel, a 13-year-old fencer, added, “The coaches here are excellent, providing us with rigorous training and teaching us new techniques. We also benefit from the guidance of senior players who share their knowledge and experience with us.”

The Sports Authority of Gujarat is also focused on building District and Taluka Sports Complexes across the state. Over ₹900 crore has been invested in developing sports infrastructure in various districts, schools, and universities. In addition to the District Level Sports Schools, the Authority runs the Khelo Gujarat Scheme and in-school programs to nurture young sports talent. Through these initiatives, Gujarat is shaping champions and fostering a vibrant sports culture.

R.S. Ninama, Director General of the Sports Authority of Gujarat, told ANI, “The Gujarat government is planning to bid for the 2036 Olympics, as certain preparations are still in the pipeline. We are undertaking intensive talent identification, with some modifications to the usual process used for In-School, DLSS, and academic talent identification. We have already begun identifying talent for the Olympics.”

Bharatbhai Thakur, Project Director at Vijayi Bharat Sports Academy, said, “Students selected under the DLSS scheme receive free education, training, sports equipment, kits, and books. They are also given opportunities for sports training outside the academy. Additionally, players receive government support to participate in tournaments at the state, national, and international levels.”

Meet Ritu Prajapati, an international fencer from Gujarat. Selected through the District Level Sports School (DLSS) scheme in 2017, she initially excelled in fencing at the under-14 national level. Later, she was chosen for the Khelo India Scheme and represented India at the 2023 Junior World Fencing Championship in Bulgaria.

Ritu Prajapati said, “Gujarat has a unique scheme not available in other states—the District Level Sports School (DLSS) scheme. This program is implemented in major districts across the state. Under the DLSS scheme, talented sportspersons are selected from the school level without any fee requirements. The government covers all expenses related to sports and education at the academy.”

Another noteworthy initiative is the Shaktidoot Scheme, which provides financial assistance to successful athletes for training, equipment, and competition costs. Since its inception, it has provided over ₹15.66 crore in support to sportspersons. The Shaktidoot Scheme offers up to ₹25 lakh per year and ₹5 lakh in insurance coverage to athletes, with a focus on preparing Olympians for the Games.

Keval Prajapati, an ace shooter from Gujarat, has benefited from this scheme. His performances at the national level and at the Asian Airgun Championships have been impressive. “We receive grassroots support through the DLSS Scheme. When an athlete becomes an elite shooter, representing the country internationally or the state nationally, they receive additional benefits under the Shaktidoot Scheme, which enhances their support package. The entire sports science team works with the athlete to improve their preparation for the Olympics.

Gujarat’s commitment to sports development is evident in the growing number of modern stadiums, sports complexes, and training centers being built. These facilities not only support competitive sports but also promote a healthy lifestyle. The state has also hosted major events like the National Games and Khelo India Youth Games, showcasing its sporting infrastructure and talent on both national and international stages.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

