Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: A Tough Battle for Women Candidates Amid Patriarchal Politics

As the Haryana Assembly elections approach on October 5, 2024, the participation of women candidates remains limited, highlighting the deeply entrenched gender disparity in the state’s political landscape. Despite notable progress in women’s representation in some areas, only 51 women have been fielded by the major political parties, most of whom have family connections or a high-profile public image.

Women’s Representation Still Lagged Behind

Since Haryana was carved out of Punjab in 1966, only 87 women have ever been elected to the state Assembly. This low number is a reflection of the state’s skewed gender ratio, which in 2023 was 916 female births for every 1,000 male births. Notably, the state has never had a woman serve as Chief Minister.

An analysis of party candidate lists for the 2024 elections reveals that the Congress has fielded the highest number of women candidates, with 12 on its ticket. The ruling BJP has named 10 women candidates, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance has fielded 11 women collectively. The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Azad Samaj Party (ASP) alliance has eight female candidates, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has 10.

Historic Gender Disparity in Haryana Politics

The history of women’s representation in Haryana politics is stark. Records from the Haryana Vidhan Sabha show that in the past five elections (from 2000 to 2019), only 47 women were elected to the state Assembly. The 2014 elections saw the highest number of women winners, with 13 out of 116 women candidates securing seats. However, this number dropped to just nine women in the 2019 elections, even though 104 women contested, including several running as Independents.

The upcoming elections will once again test the resilience of women in Haryana’s political arena. Key female candidates include those backed by powerful families and a few who have forged their own path through public recognition or personal achievements.

High-Profile Women Candidates in 2024

Among the notable female contenders is Arti Singh Rao, daughter of Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, making her electoral debut from Ateli on a BJP ticket. Also in the fray is Shruti Chaudhary, granddaughter of former Chief Minister Bansi Lal. She joined the BJP after leaving the Congress earlier this year and is running from Tosham.

Congress veteran and four-time MLA Geeta Bhukkal, who previously served as the state education minister, is one of the more prominent women candidates. Bhukkal, who is contesting from Jhajjar, criticized the delayed implementation of the 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. “A Bill granting 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies was passed but it will be implemented in 2029, which is also a joke with women,” Bhukkal said.

Another key Congress figure is Vinesh Phogat, the celebrated wrestler who made headlines for leading an anti-sexual harassment protest. Phogat, contesting from Julana in Jind district, will face off against AAP’s Kavita Dalal, India’s first female wrestler to compete in the WWE.

The Role of Independent Women Candidates

In Hisar, Savitri Jindal, Asia’s richest woman and chairperson of the OP Jindal Group, has entered the fray as an Independent after being denied a BJP ticket. The 74-year-old is contesting against incumbent Haryana minister Kamal Gupta.

Chitra Sarwara, the daughter of Nirmal Singh, a confidant of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, is another Independent candidate to watch. After being denied a Congress ticket for the Ambala Cantonment seat, she decided to run as an Independent. In the 2019 elections, Sarwara garnered over 44,000 votes and finished second.

In the Badshahpur constituency, the largest in Haryana, Kumudni Rakesh Daultabad is running as an Independent following the death of her husband, Rakesh Daultabad, who won the seat in 2019 as an Independent.

Another notable Independent contender is Rabia Kidwai of AAP, the first woman to contest from the Muslim-dominated Nuh constituency. Kidwai hails from a political family, being the granddaughter of Akhlaq-Ur-Rehman Kidwai, the 13th governor of Haryana.

Challenges Faced by Women in Haryana Politics

According to a study by Ashoka University’s Triveni Centre for Political Data (TCPD), Haryana’s political system remains steeped in patriarchy. Women’s participation in elections has gradually increased, but the impact has been limited due to the dominance of political families. The report states, “Even though such practices of political dynasticism provide opportunities to women to contest, represent and forward the interests of their constituents, it leads to concentration of power with the already resourceful political families.”

A political science professor at the Central University of Haryana in Mahendergarh echoed this sentiment, stating that patriarchal norms remain a significant barrier. “Tickets are allotted to women hailing from big political families only. It could be observed that it is also difficult for women to secure a victory when contesting independently or without strong political backing,” she explained.

The professor highlighted the rarity of success for women without political backing, pointing to Shakuntla Bhagwaria, the only woman to have won an election as an Independent since 2000. Bhagwaria’s victory came in 2005, and since then, no other woman has achieved the same feat.