Haryana Assembly Elections: AAP Struggles While BJP Dominates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has had a disappointing performance in the recent Haryana assembly elections with no candidates in lead

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has had a disappointing performance in the recent Haryana assembly elections, as none of its candidates are currently leading in any of the 90 seats contested. This outcome starkly contrasts with exit poll predictions that suggested a more favorable result for the party. Instead, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is showing a strong lead in close to 50 of the assembly seats.

BJP’s Stronghold

As per the latest data from the Election Commission, by 11:30 AM, the BJP was leading in 48 seats. The Congress party is not far behind, maintaining a lead in 36 seats. Meanwhile, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is ahead in one seat, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is also leading in one. Additionally, four independent candidates are making their mark, leading in their respective constituencies.

Contradicting Exit Polls

Most exit polls had forecasted that Congress would exceed the majority threshold in the Haryana assembly. However, the BJP’s unexpectedly robust performance has made the contest much more competitive for Congress. The results have certainly contradicted the anticipated outcomes and raised questions about the predictive accuracy of the exit polls.

MUST READ: BJP Leads in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Constituency as Congress Struggles in Jammu and Kashmir

Arvind Kejriwal’s Campaign Strategy

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal played a significant role in the party’s campaign, particularly following his release from Tihar Jail on bail related to the Delhi excise policy case. During his campaigning, he openly criticized the BJP for detaining him for over five months, asserting that the move was politically motivated. His high-profile presence was expected to galvanize support for AAP, but it ultimately did not translate into electoral success.

AAP’s Electoral History

The AAP has previously found success in the Delhi assembly elections, winning three consecutive terms in 2013, 2015, and 2020. The party also claimed victory in the Delhi municipal polls and, in 2022, formed a government in Punjab. Despite this track record, AAP has been struggling to expand its influence in states such as Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Gujarat, and the latest election results reflect these challenges.

Key Constituencies and Candidates

In the latest developments from Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is leading from his Ladwa seat in the Kurukshetra district. Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda is ahead of his rivals in the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency in Rohtak district, while BJP leader Anil Vij is leading in the Ambala Cantt seat. Notably, Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala is ahead in the Ellenabad constituency, and Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala’s son, Aditya Surjewala, is leading in the Kaithal seat.

Final Thoughts

While these are early trends, the final results may differ as counting continues. The political landscape in Haryana appears to be shifting, with the BJP solidifying its presence and the AAP facing significant hurdles in its expansion efforts.

ALSO READ: Nayab Singh Saini Takes the Lead in Ladwa Assembly Constituency as He Battles Incumbent Mewa Singh