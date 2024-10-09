Haryana BJP Sends ‘Jalebi’ To Rahul Gandhi’s Office: A Sweet Gesture Or?

The 'sweets’ were sent, but not in a very sweet gesture; rather, it was a pointed jab, a response to Gandhi’s remarks about the famous Gohana jalebi while campaigning in Haryana.

After the BJP surprisingly won in Haryana, BJP members have taken some ‘unique’ ways to celebrate their victory. How? Well, ‘Jalebi’ has been trending throughout the Haryana elections, Haryana BJP took this opportunity and sent a kilogram of Jalebi to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s office in New Delhi.

The Haryana BJP announced the delivery on X (formerly Twitter) with a snapshot of a food delivery app order from a Delhi-based sweet shop addressed to 24, Akbar Road, the Congress headquarters. The social media post read, “On behalf of all workers of Bhartiya Janta Party (in) Haryana, jalebis have been sent to Rahul Gandhi’s home.”

BJP’s special ‘Jalebi’ celebration

In Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other BJP leaders enjoyed a “jalebi party,” with state media co-advisor Zubin Ashara declaring, “Rahul Gandhi is helping us achieve our dream of making India Congress-free.”

BJP National President JP Nadda also made light of the jalebi remark, saying, “Those who were dreaming of jalebi did not even get to savor it.” The celebration wasn’t limited to Haryana; UP Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta declared that Haryana voters had “put a lock on the Congress factory of lies, rumors, and empty promises.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also mentioned Matu Ram’s jalebis in a campaign speech earlier this year, contrasting it with the opposition INDIA bloc’s plan to rotate the Prime Minister’s post every year. Modi questioned, “Is the Prime Minister’s post our Matu Ram ki jalebi?”

What’s the Jalebi Angle in the Haryana Elections?

Rahul Gandhi made this phrase ‘jalebi’ popular when he praised local icon Matu Ram for his enormous jalebis during his previous election rally in Gohana. Gandhi said that expanding the reach of these jalebis could result in significant financial gains, highlighting their potential to create jobs if implemented on a larger scale.

Matu Ram halwai jalebi, a regional specialty established in 1958 by local sweet maker Matu Ram. Raman Gupta, Matu Ram’s grandson, confirmed that each jalebi weighs roughly 250 grams and retains freshness for over a week, qualities that have made it a beloved staple of Haryana’s culinary heritage.

However, BJP politicians, including former Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, were quick to respond, accusing Gandhi of failing to understand that traditional sweets are better savored fresh and in limited amounts, rather than as factory-produced commodities.

In Gohana, BJP’s Arvind Kumar Sharma clinched victory with over 57,000 votes, leading by a comfortable margin of 10,429 over Congress’s Jagbir Singh Malik. The BJP dominated four out of six constituencies in Sonipat district

