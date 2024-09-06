Haryana Polls: Congress Announces 31 Candidates, Vinesh Phogat To Contest From Julana

The Congress party unveiled its initial list of 31 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, setting the stage for a highly competitive political battle.

On Friday, the Congress party unveiled its initial list of 31 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, setting the stage for a highly competitive political battle. The party’s candidate lineup includes notable figures and seasoned politicians, highlighting their strategic approach to the state elections.

Key Candidates Announced

Olympian Vinesh Phogat has been selected to represent the Congress from the Julana assembly constituency. Her inclusion is seen as a significant move, aiming to leverage her high-profile status to gain voter support.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will be contesting from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat, reinforcing his continued influence and leadership within the party. Mamman Khan, the sitting MLA, will run for re-election from the Ferozepur Jhirka assembly constituency, and Udai Bhan, the state unit chief, will stand for election in Hodal.

In a notable development, Mewa Singh has been fielded from Ladwa to challenge Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, making this a high-profile contest. The party is banking on Singh’s campaign to sway voters in this key constituency.

Political Maneuvers and New Entrants

Olympians Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, both prominent figures in last year’s wrestlers’ protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, have joined the Congress. Hours after joining, Punia was appointed the working chairman of the All India Kisan Congress, signaling his immediate involvement in party activities.

Internal Party Dynamics and Election Strategy

The Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) met earlier in the day to finalize the list of candidates for the Haryana polls. The meeting was attended by key party figures including President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary in-charge of organization K.C. Venugopal, AICC in-charge of Haryana Deepak Babaria, and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The Congress is also engaged in complex seat-sharing negotiations with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). However, the discussions have been challenging, with sources indicating that the talks might not reach a successful conclusion. Opposition from Hooda and other senior leaders has been a significant hurdle in finalizing an alliance.

Election Timeline and Expectations

The 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls on October 5, with vote counting set for October 8. The upcoming elections are anticipated to be a significant test for both the Congress and its rivals as they vie for control of the state’s legislative assembly.

The Congress party’s candidate list and political maneuvers highlight their strategy to strengthen their position in Haryana and challenge the incumbent government in the upcoming elections.

