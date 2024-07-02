Hathras Tragedy: Over 50 People Killed In Stampede At A Religious Event

Officials in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, have reported that a stampede on Tuesday, July 2 resulted in the deaths of at least 50 individuals, including 25 women.

The stampede happened during a Lord Shiva “satsang,” or gathering of prayer. Images from the Community Health Centre showed multiple dead being transported there while sobbing family members watched.

Dr. Umesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief Medical Officer of Etah shed light on the incident, “We have received 27 bodies, of which 25 are female and two are male. Some injured have also been taken to hospitals. We have heard that there was a stampede during a ”satsang’ but don’t have too many more details,”

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of those who died in the accident in Hathras district. He has also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He has directed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital for their proper treatment and to speed up the relief work at the spot. He has given instructions to investigate the causes of the incident under the leadership of ADG Agra and Commissioner Aligarh.

Hathras DM Ashish Kumar on the tragic incident stated, “District administration is investigating the matter. The injured are being taken to the hospital and people are still being recovered. A figure of nearly 50-60 deaths has been reported to me by the doctors.”

He added, “Permission for the event to be held was given by the SDM and it was a private event. A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The primary focus of the administration is to provide all possible help to the injured and kin of the deceased.”

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

