Heatwave Hits Northwest India; Northeastern States Expect Rainfall: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a wet spell with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in East, Central, and South Peninsular India until May 16, keeping scorching heat at bay, attributed to a Western Disturbance evolving into a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan, accompanied by other cyclonic circulations over West Uttar Pradesh and South Rajasthan, likely to bring rainfall to northern India.

Today, regions including Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa are predicted to experience varying degrees of rainfall, thunderstorms, and stormy winds, while Rajasthan is forecasted to witness the same weather patterns for the next four days.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Puducherry & Karaikal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe, Telangana, and Karnataka are anticipated to receive scattered to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, with isolated heavy rainfall likely in some coastal areas.

(i)Wet spell accompanied with thunderstorms; lightning & gusty winds very likely over northwest India till 12th, East India till 13th and Central and south Peninsular India till 15th May, 2024. pic.twitter.com/uhvQ82k5on — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 11, 2024

Today, regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are anticipated to experience widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms and heavy winds, which are expected to taper off thereafter, with isolated activity forecasted for May 13 and 14.

Maharashtra and Karnataka could enjoy a slight relief as temperatures are predicted to drop by 2-4°C over the next 3-4 days. In the next 24 hours, Northwest India is not expected to see significant changes in maximum temperatures, but there could be a rise of about 3-5°C in the following days. Similarly, many parts of East India may experience a 2-4°C increase after a couple of days of relative stability.

From May 12 to 15, northeastern states are likely to experience scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds (30-40 kmph), which will intensify to widespread rainfall from May 16th to 18th. On the other hand, Northwest India is anticipated to face a fresh spell of heatwave starting from May 16, leading to soaring temperatures in the affected regions.

