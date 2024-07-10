Hit & Run: Nashik Woman Dies After A Speeding Car Mows Her Down, Driver Arrested

A 36-year-old woman was fatally struck in an alleged hit-and-run incident in Nashik, Maharashtra, on Tuesday evening, just two days after a similar accident involving a BMW in Mumbai that resulted in another woman’s death. The Nashik police apprehended the driver of the car that hit the woman on Gangapur Road.

CCTV footage from the scene showed the woman, Vaishali Shinde, walking when a speeding Maruti A-star collided with her. The impact caused her to be thrown into the air, while the car continued without stopping. Bystanders quickly took her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The local police filed a First Information Report (FIR) and began searching for the suspect. By examining the CCTV footage, they identified the vehicle’s registration number, which led them to the driver. The accused, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was presented in court and placed in police custody.

MUST READ: Maharashtra Chief Minister Removes Rajesh Shah From Deputy Leader Position Amid Mumbai BMW Hit-and-Run Case

VIDEO | Nashik hit-and-run: Speeding car mows down woman walking on road. The incident was caught on CCTV. pic.twitter.com/vR6uwVX2ti — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 10, 2024

A day prior to this incident, another woman, Nidhi Ware, 45, was struck and killed by a truck in Nashik while she was out shopping.

These incidents occurred shortly after a hit-and-run case in Worli, where the son of a Shiv Sena leader under Eknath Shinde’s faction allegedly ran over a 45-year-old woman on Sunday morning. The victim, Kaveri Nakhwa, was killed when a speeding BMW reportedly collided with a two-wheeler on which she was a passenger. Her husband survived with injuries. Mihir Shah, the son of Sena leader Rajesh Shah, was arrested by the police on Tuesday.

Earlier, there was public outrage over an accident in Pune on May 19, when a builder’s son, allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, ran over two men riding a bike in the Kalyani Nagar area.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police Arrests Man for Allegedly Killing and Burying Newborn Twins