IMA Enlists Top 5 Demands Amidst Nationwide 24-Hour Strike In The Kolkata Rape-Murder Case:

In a powerful demonstration of solidarity and outrage, doctors across India have commenced a 24-hour nationwide strike today in response to the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a complete withdrawal of non-emergency health services starting at 6 a.m., following the tragic incident that occurred over a week ago at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The strike also serves to condemn the vandalism that subsequently took place on the hospital campus.
The IMA has assured that all essential services will remain operational during the strike, including emergency care and casualty management. However, routine outpatient departments (OPDs) and elective surgeries will be suspended. The strike affects all sectors where modern medicine doctors are employed, highlighting the widespread concern within the medical community.
The IMA’s statement highlighted the dual nature of violence revealed by the RG Kar incident: “The RG Kar incident has brought to the fore two dimensions of violence in the hospital: A crime of barbaric scale due to the lack of safe spaces for women and the hooliganism that is unleashed due to lack of an organised security protocol.” The statement further noted, “The crime and the vandalism have shocked the conscience of the nation. Today, both the medical fraternity and the nation are victims.”
Demands of the Medical Community
In conjunction with the strike, the IMA has outlined five key demands aimed at addressing the root causes of such violence and improving the safety and working conditions for medical professionals:
- Legislative Action Against Violence: The IMA is calling for the introduction of significant policy measures to combat violence against doctors and hospitals. They propose a Central Act that integrates the 2023 amendments to the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 into the proposed Hospital Protection Bill of 2019. This legislative action, they argue, would enhance the existing laws across 25 states. The IMA suggests that an ordinance similar to the one enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic could be a suitable approach.
- Hospitals as Safe Zones: The IMA demands that hospitals be officially designated as safe zones, with the initial step being the implementation of mandatory security measures. They advocate for security protocols in hospitals to match those of airports, including the installation of CCTVs, the deployment of security personnel, and the establishment of comprehensive security protocols.
- Improvement of Working Conditions: The IMA calls for a complete overhaul of the working and living conditions for resident doctors, including addressing the grueling 36-hour duty shifts and the lack of safe rest areas.
- Thorough Investigation and Justice: The IMA insists on a meticulous and professional investigation into the Kolkata incident, demanding that justice be rendered swiftly. They also seek identification and exemplary punishment for those involved in the vandalism of the hospital premises.
- Compensation for the Victim’s Family: The association is advocating for appropriate and dignified compensation for the bereaved family, reflecting the gravity of the cruelty inflicted.