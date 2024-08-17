IMA Enlists Top 5 Demands Amidst Nationwide 24-Hour Strike In The Kolkata Rape-Murder Case:

In a powerful demonstration of solidarity and outrage, doctors across India have commenced a 24-hour nationwide strike today in response to the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a complete withdrawal of non-emergency health services starting at 6 a.m., following the tragic incident that occurred over a week ago at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The strike also serves to condemn the vandalism that subsequently took place on the hospital campus.

The IMA has assured that all essential services will remain operational during the strike, including emergency care and casualty management. However, routine outpatient departments (OPDs) and elective surgeries will be suspended. The strike affects all sectors where modern medicine doctors are employed, highlighting the widespread concern within the medical community.

The IMA’s statement highlighted the dual nature of violence revealed by the RG Kar incident: “The RG Kar incident has brought to the fore two dimensions of violence in the hospital: A crime of barbaric scale due to the lack of safe spaces for women and the hooliganism that is unleashed due to lack of an organised security protocol.” The statement further noted, “The crime and the vandalism have shocked the conscience of the nation. Today, both the medical fraternity and the nation are victims.”

Demands of the Medical Community

In conjunction with the strike, the IMA has outlined five key demands aimed at addressing the root causes of such violence and improving the safety and working conditions for medical professionals: