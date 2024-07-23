IMD Issues Orange Alert for Mumbai: Heavy Rain and High Tides Expected

Mumbai will experience moderate-to-heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs today. Earlier, rain lashed parts of Mumbai early in the morning.

According to the data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), there is the possibility of very heavy rain in some isolated places. Occasional gusty winds are very likely to reach 45-55 kmph. There is also a forecast of high tides of 4.69 meters at 1:29 pm and another of 4.07 meters at 1:30 am on Wednesday, July 24.

The average rainfall recorded in 24 hours was 59 mm in Central Mumbai, 51 mm in the Eastern Suburbs, and 43 mm in the Western Suburbs. Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rain for the past couple of weeks.

The Mumbai Police also issued an advisory asking citizens to avoid coastal areas due to the heavy rainfall in the city. In its advisory, the police said that residents should leave their homes only if necessary and take precautions. In case of any emergency, the number 100 has been issued.

The Mumbai civic authority urged residents to avoid going out unless necessary, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the city earlier, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall. “The IMD has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy) for Mumbai today. People are requested to avoid going out unless necessary,” the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

An orange alert was also issued for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra’s Konkan region. Several roads in Mumbai have been waterlogged, and traffic snarls have been reported due to the heavy rains.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Heads to Present Union Budget 2024-25