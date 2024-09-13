Home
IMD Predicts Heavy To Extremely Heavy Rainfall In Delhi For Next Three Days

India’s Weather agency IMD (India Meteorological Department) has issued a new warning for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the next three days.

As per IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected for Uttarakhand from September 12 to 14, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall witnessed in some areas.

Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are also expected to experience heavy rain during this period. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh experienced heavy rain. Thus,  leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in Mathura.

Delhi on the other hand, received early morning rain, which caused significant traffic issues and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Due to heavy rainfall, there was a drop in temperature. City’s recorded temperature was around 26 degrees Celsius, below the IMD’s forecast of 30 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Depression Over Bay Of Bengal, IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In Odisha

Weather Update For Other Places? 

In addition to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh is anticipated to experience extremely heavy rain until September 14. East Rajasthan will see isolated heavy rainfall until September 15, while Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and west Rajasthan are also expected to encounter heavy rain in isolated areas on Thursday.

Must Read: Depression Moves North: IMD Reports Heavy Flooding In Andhra And Odisha

