In Pics: PM Modi Leads Yoga Session at SKICC, Srinagar For International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 10th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on Friday. The event underscored yoga’s profound impact on young minds and bodies, aiming to unite thousands in the practice to promote global health and wellness.

During the celebration, Prime Minister Modi addressed the gathering and participated in the Common Yoga Protocol session, highlighting yoga’s role in fostering physical, mental, and spiritual growth.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi said, “We can feel the energy in Srinagar that we gain through yoga. I extend greetings to the people of the country and those performing yoga in every corner of the world on Yoga Day. International Yoga Day has completed a historic journey of 10 years. In 2014, I proposed International Yoga Day at the United Nations. This proposal by India was supported by 177 nations and this was a record in itself. Since then, Yoga Day has been creating new records.”

Check out the Pictures: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a Yoga session at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on J&K, on International Day of Yoga.

Photo Credits: ANI

