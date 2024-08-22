India Celebrates a Special Day Tomorrow: Do You Know What It Is?

India is set to mark its inaugural National Space Day on August 23, commemorating the successful soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s Vikram Lander on the moon’s surface last year. This historic achievement made India the fourth country to land on the moon and the first to land near its southern polar region.

A Historic Milestone

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, achieved a significant milestone when the Vikram Lander, accompanied by the Pragyaan Rover, touched down on the moon’s southern pole on August 23, 2023. This success not only demonstrated India’s advanced capabilities in space technology but also showcased the nation’s growing prowess in space exploration.

It’s been a year since India’s landmark Chandrayaan-3 mission achieved the historic feat of landing a rover on the moon’s southern pole, making India the first to do so. The Chandrayaan-3 mission has been providing valuable data to ISRO scientists, helping to explore the moon’s lesser-known surface.

Recently, scientists analyzing data from Chandrayaan-3 have uncovered evidence suggesting that a large magma chamber might have once existed at the moon’s South Pole. This intriguing discovery, shrouded in mystery, was detailed in a recent publication in the journal Nature.

National Space Day: A Tribute to Innovation

In recognition of this monumental achievement, the Indian government has officially designated August 23 as National Space Day. The day celebrates India’s technological advancements and the dedication of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists and engineers. The event is intended to inspire future generations to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), contributing to India’s future space missions.

Theme

The theme for India’s first National Space Day is “Touching Lives while Touching the Moon: India’s Space Saga.” This theme reflects the profound impact of space exploration on society and the ongoing journey of India in space research.

Future Plans and Announcements

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, speaking at a pre-event press conference, revealed plans for future missions. “Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 will follow,” Singh announced. He also highlighted the upcoming Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send India’s first astronaut into space in 2025. Singh noted that the space sector has received a significant investment of ₹1000 crore and outlined future projects, including the establishment of the Bhartiya Antariksh Station by 2035 and an Indian moon landing by 2045.

Live Streaming of National Space Day

The celebrations for National Space Day 2024 will be broadcast live on various platforms. ISRO will stream discussions, panel talks with space scientists, and educational sessions aimed at inspiring students and space enthusiasts. Interested viewers can watch the live event on ISRO’s official YouTube channel.

