India Seeks Enhanced Security For Visa Centres In Bangladesh Amid Rising Protests

India has requested additional protection for its visa centres in Bangladesh following a significant protest at a visa facility in Dhaka. The protest, which involved hundreds of individuals seeking tourist visas, took place at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) located at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka. Although the protest did not escalate into violence or vandalism, the situation prompted a swift response from local law enforcement, who deployed a large police contingent to maintain order.

Note verbale

Following the incident, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka sent a note verbale, an unsigned diplomatic communication, to the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The note requested heightened security measures for all Indian visa centres across the country, citing the need to protect these facilities from potential threats. This request reflects India’s concern over the safety of its diplomatic and visa-related operations in Bangladesh, especially in light of rising anti-India sentiments being fueled by certain political groups and student organizations.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Chief Mainul Hasan confirmed on Tuesday that security had been increased in the city’s diplomatic zone, particularly following Monday’s protest. “After yesterday’s incident, security has been tightened,” Hasan stated, underscoring the seriousness with which the local authorities are treating the situation.

Video of protest went viral

A video of the protest at the visa centre quickly went viral on social media platforms, including Facebook. The footage showed a group of protesters chanting anti-India slogans and demanding that their visa applications be processed. The protest highlighted the growing frustration among visa applicants, many of whom have faced delays and uncertainties due to limited operations at Indian visa centres.

The Indian mission in Dhaka has recently prioritized issuing visas to Bangladeshi citizens who need to travel to India for medical treatment or who have been admitted to educational institutions in European countries. These European countries have their diplomatic ties managed through missions in New Delhi, and their visa processes are handled by the Indian authorities. However, other types of visas, including tourist visas, are currently not being processed due to a shortage of staff. This shortage is a result of the withdrawal of non-essential staff and family members from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5.

Applicants advised to retrieve passports

In light of these challenges, Indian authorities have advised visa applicants to retrieve their passports. Despite this, the authorities have assured applicants that their visa applications will remain open and will be processed once normal operations resume. The situation, however, has led to growing dissatisfaction among those who applied for tourist visas, culminating in Monday’s protest at the Dhaka visa centre.

“This is a serious concern for the staff,” remarked one source familiar with the situation, highlighting the potential risks facing those working at Indian visa centres in Bangladesh.

India operates 16 visa application centres across Bangladesh, most of which have suspended operations due to the current circumstances. The IVAC at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka had only recently resumed limited services. In a statement, IVAC acknowledged the delays and explained the current situation: “Due to limited operations, the visa process may take longer. Therefore, we are returning passports now, and they will be re-processed once operations resume. Applicants will be notified via SMS to resubmit their passports.”

India’s visa operations

The significance of India’s visa operations in Bangladesh is underscored by the fact that 1.6 million Bangladeshi citizens visited India in 2023, with the majority traveling for tourism, followed by medical treatment and other purposes. Given these numbers, the current disruptions in visa processing are likely to have wide-reaching implications.

Concerns over the security of Indian diplomatic facilities in Bangladesh were also raised during a meeting between Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma and interim government head Muhammad Yunus in Dhaka on August 22. Verma expressed the Indian government’s worries, particularly in light of provocative social media posts that could potentially incite further unrest.