Indian Army Launches 'Operation Sarvashakti' to Thwart Pakistan's Efforts in Rekindling Terrorism in J&K

Indian Army Launches Operation Sarvashakti to Counter Pakistan’s Terrorism Efforts in Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant move to counter Pakistan’s attempts to escalate terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army is initiating Operation Sarvashakti. The operation will focus on targeting terrorists operating on both sides of the Pir Panjal mountain ranges in the Union Territory.

Recent incidents have seen Pakistani proxy terrorist groups attempting to revive terrorism, particularly in the South of Pir Panjal ranges, especially in the Rajouri Poonch sector. Around 20 troops have lost their lives in terrorist attacks, with the most recent incident occurring on December 21, where four soldiers were killed in the Dera ki Gali area.

Sources within the security forces have revealed that Operation Sarvashakti involves coordinated counter-terrorism operations from both sides of the Pir Panjal ranges, with the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps and the Nagrota-headquartered White Knight Corps conducting simultaneous operations. Close coordination is expected between the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, Special Operations Group, and intelligence agencies to thwart Pakistani attempts to revive terrorist activities, particularly in the Rajouri Poonch sector.

The operations draw parallels with Operation Sarpvinash, launched in 2003 to eliminate terrorists from the same areas in the South of Pir Panjal range. Army Chief General Manoj Pande noted that terrorist activities had significantly diminished in the region since 2003 but acknowledged the renewed efforts by the western adversary to revive them.

Army Headquarters and the Northern Army Command in Udhampur are closely monitoring the operations, planned following a security meeting led by Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting included stakeholders such as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the Army, intelligence agencies (both internal and external), and police officials from state and central agencies.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi has conducted coordination meetings with top security forces in both the Jammu and Kashmir regions to ensure a concerted effort against terrorists. Additionally, the Indian Army is in the process of inducting more troops in the Rajouri-Poonch sector, strengthening intelligence setups, and expressing confidence in local support to thwart terrorism in the region.

Despite provocations by terrorists, the security forces, mindful of civilian presence, have exercised restraint. Swift actions by the Indian Army against its own officers and men in the aftermath of civilian casualties post the December 21 encounter have also contributed to the ongoing efforts.