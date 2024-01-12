PM Modi Unveils India's Longest Sea Bridge 'Atal Setu' in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a historic moment as he inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, recognized as India’s longest bridge, on Friday. The inauguration ceremony, attended by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, took place in Maharashtra. Atal Setu, extending across 21.8 kilometers with six lanes, boasts a sea span of approximately 16.5 kilometers and a land span of about 5.5 kilometers, making it the longest sea bridge in the nation. Constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 17,840 crore, the bridge is expected to enhance connectivity to Mumbai International Airport, and Navi Mumbai International Airport, and reduce travel time between Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and South India. The foundation stone for this groundbreaking project was laid by Prime Minister Modi in December 2016. Additionally, Atal Setu aims to improve links between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port. Earlier in the day, on the occasion of National Youth Day, PM Modi highlighted the pivotal role of India’s youth in the nation’s development during the inauguration of the 27th National Youth Festival in Maharashtra’s Nashik. He encouraged the use of local products and the avoidance of drugs among the youth, emphasizing the importance of independent thinking and commitment to propel India toward its goals. Prime Minister Modi’s one-day visit to Maharashtra encompasses various significant events, symbolizing India’s strides in infrastructure and youth empowerment.