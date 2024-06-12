Is Elon Musk's Tesla Soon Coming To Karnataka? New Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy Says, 'My Concern Is Not Limited To…'

HD Kumaraswamy, a two-time Chief Minister of Karnataka, has taken on his first role as a Union Minister. Emphasizing that he is “not a selfish man,” Kumaraswamy stated that his focus will extend beyond his home state to encompass the entire country.

On Tuesday, June 11, Kumaraswamy, a leader of the Janata Dal Secular party, assumed responsibility for the Steel and Heavy Industries portfolios. When asked by a reporter about the possibility of a company like Tesla establishing a factory in Karnataka, he addressed the question with his broader national outlook in mind.

Kumaraswamy said, “Yes, it is there. We will try,” adding, “My concern is not limited to Karnataka, it is the entire country’s growth. We will work accordingly. I am not a selfish man. We will work sincerely for the country’s growth.”

MUST READ: How To Spot Artificial Jewellery? US Woman Gets Duped After Paying Rs 6 Crore For A Necklace Worth Rs 300 In Jaipur

Despite his party securing only two Lok Sabha seats, the JDS leader was sworn in as a Cabinet minister. In the recent elections, the JDS had formed an alliance with the BJP, resulting in the combined coalition winning 19 out of Karnataka’s 28 constituencies, despite the Congress holding power in the state.

Shortly after the announcement of the election results, Tesla CEO Elon Musk extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing anticipation for his companies to engage in “exciting work” in India. On X, Musk wrote, “Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world’s largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India.”

In response, PM Modi acknowledged the greeting from @elonmusk. He highlighted the talented Indian youth, the nation’s demographic dividend, consistent policies, and stable democratic structure, which together provide a conducive business environment for all partners.

Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world’s largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 7, 2024

Tesla’s potential entry into the Indian market has been a topic of speculation. Musk, also the founder of SpaceX, had a meeting with PM Modi in the US in June the previous year, expressing his admiration. At the time, he asserted, “I am confident Tesla will enter India and do so as soon as humanly possible.”

For the unversed, in March, the Indian government unveiled a new electric vehicle policy aimed at reducing taxes by up to 85 percent on the import of a specified number of electric vehicles, intending to attract investments from renowned global manufacturers like Tesla.

ALSO READ: Where Is King Charles III’s First Official Portrait Currently Displayed? Animal Rights Group Vandalizes Monarch’s Painting With This Cartoon Character

Show Full Article