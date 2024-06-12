How To Spot Artificial Jewellery? US Woman Gets Duped After Paying Rs 6 Crore For A Necklace Worth Rs 300 In Jaipur

A US tourist visiting Jaipur has accused a jeweller of duping her into buying fake jewellery for a staggering Rs 6 crore (approximately $870,000 USD). The woman, identified as Cherish, reportedly bought the pieces from a shop in the city’s historic Johri Bazaar area in 2022.

According to police reports, Cherish purchased the jewellery nearly two years ago. The seller, a father-son duo running the shop, allegedly provided a fake authenticity certificate to assure the tourist of the pieces’ value. Thrilled with her purchase, Cherish returned to the US with the jewellery.

However, the truth came to light when Cherish displayed the pieces at an exhibition back home. Experts there identified the jewellery as mere imitation, worth a meagre Rs 300 (approximately $4 USD).

MUST READ: Pope Francis Has Used Gay Slur Again In Closed-Door Meeting Days After Apologizing: Report

Cherish then returned to Jaipur to confront the shopkeepers. She reported that the shop owner, Gaurav Soni, dismissed her claims and refused to acknowledge the fraud. Undeterred, Cherish filed a complaint with the Manak Chowk police station.

The case gained momentum after Cherish sought help from the US Embassy in India. The Jaipur Police launched an investigation, which revealed the alleged scam. The investigation uncovered that the certificate provided by the shop was fake, leading to a separate arrest in connection with its creation.

Shedding light on the case, Jaipur Police’s DCP Bajrang Singh Shekhawat said, “During the investigation, the police sent the jewellery for testing. The results showed that the diamonds in it were moonstones. The tests further showed that the gold content in the jewellery, which should have been 14 carats, was also two carats. The accused jewellers also filed a complaint alleging that the woman fled with jewellery from their shop. But when we checked the CCTV footage, it turned out to be false.”

He added, “The accused jewellers are on the run, but we have arrested one Nandkishore, who issued fake hallmark certificates. A lookout notice has also been issued against the main accused, Gaurav Soni. Following the complaint by this woman from the US, the police also received several other complaints, alleging fraud worth crores by Gaurav Soni and Rajendra Soni, which are currently under investigation.”

Speaking to a leading news channel, Cherish said, “Gaurav Soni and his father, (owner) of Rama Exports, have been systematically cheating me in jewellery. They have been shipping me nine-carat and gold plates instead of 14-carat. They have been shipping me entirely moonstone instead of natural diamond. It’s not just me, it’s about 10 other designers who are impacted by him and his fraud. He included fake certificates. Just nothing is real.” Gaurav Soni and his father are absconding, but a search operation is underway to apprehend them.

How To Spot Artificial Jewellery?

Materials Matter: Pay close attention to the materials used in the necklace. High-quality imitation necklaces often incorporate premium metals such as sterling silver or stainless steel and feature high-quality stones or crystals. Avoid necklaces made from flimsy or lightweight materials.

Assess the Quality of Stones and Crystals: If the imitation necklace features stones or crystals, ensure they are securely set and have a vibrant appearance. Cheap imitations may have cloudy or poorly cut stones, so be discerning in your evaluation.

Weight and Feel: A high-quality imitation necklace will have a noticeable weight and feel substantial when held. Lightweight necklaces may indicate inferior materials or construction.

Check the Finishing: Examine the necklace for any signs of poor finishing or rough edges. Well-crafted imitation necklaces will have smooth surfaces and secure clasps, ensuring durability and comfort when worn.

Keep An Eye On Hallmarks and Certifications: Some imitation necklaces come with hallmarks or certifications indicating the quality of the materials used. Check for these marks as they can be a sign of authenticity and superior craftsmanship.

Brand Reputation: Reputable brands are often synonymous with quality. Look for well-established brands known for their craftsmanship and commitment to delivering top-notch imitation jewelry.

Avoid Unrealistic Low Prices: While affordability is important, extremely low prices may indicate compromised quality. If a deal seems too good to be true, it’s worth being cautious and investigating the product’s authenticity further.

ALSO READ: Where Is King Charles III’s First Official Portrait Currently Displayed? Animal Rights Group Vandalizes Monarch’s Painting With This Cartoon Character

Show Full Article