Radharamn Das, Vice-President and spokesperson of Iskcon Kolkata, has sparked controversy with recent allegations concerning the mistreatment of a Hindu teacher in Bangladesh. In a social media post on X, Das claimed that the teacher was “forced to resign” after being insulted by former Muslim students. The post was accompanied by a video that allegedly shows the teacher being subjected to demeaning behavior by a group of men in an office setting.

According to Das, the video depicts the teacher in distress as he is surrounded by men who are using cigarette boxes and a stapler to humiliate him. Das further asserted that this incident is part of a broader issue where “thousands of Hindus in Bangladesh” are being coerced into resigning from their positions. He suggested that the ultimate goal is to displace the estimated 2.5 million Hindus working in the country.

Another Hindu teacher in Bangladesh has been insulted by Muslim students he once taught and was forced to resign. Every day, thousands of Hindus in Bangladesh are being pressured to sign resignation letters. Their aim is to remove all 2.5 million Hindus working in Bangladesh.… pic.twitter.com/g4NyjnHfpp — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) August 21, 2024

Sources are yet to independently verify the video’s authenticity or confirm the accuracy of Das’ claims. The situation in Bangladesh has been tense, especially following recent political developments. Concerns about the safety of minority communities, including Hindus, have intensified after Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and her subsequent departure to India on August 5, which has exacerbated fears of instability.

In response to these concerns, Muhammad Yunus, the newly appointed head of Bangladesh’s interim government, reached out to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 16. Yunus assured Modi that the protection and safety of Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh would be a top priority for his administration. Modi, in turn, reiterated India’s support for a stable and democratic Bangladesh and emphasized the importance of safeguarding minority communities.

MUST READ: PM Modi’s ‘Not Time For War’ Message From Poland Ahead Of Ukraine Visit

Ongoing Tensions: The allegations made by Iskcon Kolkata have added to the existing apprehensions about the security of Hindus in Bangladesh. As the situation continues to evolve, the international community and diplomatic channels remain vigilant to ensure the protection of minority rights and uphold democratic values in the region.

For now, the claims made by Iskcon Kolkata and the response from Bangladesh’s interim government highlight the urgent need for further investigation and international attention to ensure the well-being of all communities involved.