Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections Phase 2 Live Updates: Security Beefed Up In Rajouri

This assembly election marks the first in Jammu and Kashmir in ten years, with the first phase held peacefully on September 18. The last assembly election in the region, which was then a state, took place in 2014.

Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections Phase 2 Live Updates: Security Beefed Up In Rajouri

In the first phase of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, voter turnout reached approximately 61 percent by 11:30 p.m. on September 18, as reported by the Election Commission of India. This figure is expected to increase slightly.

The highest turnout was recorded in the Inderwal constituency, with around 82 percent, followed by Kishtwar with 78 percent, according to the poll panel.

The provisional voter turnout for the 24 assembly seats, which are spread across seven districts, was just over 61 percent at 11:30 p.m. This percentage might rise as some polling stations are in remote areas of the Pir Panjal Mountain range.

This assembly election marks the first in Jammu and Kashmir in ten years, with the first phase held peacefully on September 18. The last assembly election in the region, which was then a state, took place in 2014. During the 2014 assembly elections, the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP secured 11 out of the 24 seats voting today. The BJP and Congress each won four seats, while the National Conference led by Farooq Abdullah and the CPI(M) won one seat each.

The constituencies involved in the second phase phase include Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-i-Sharief, Chadoora, and Gulabgarh (ST). Additionally, voting will occur in Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli, and Mendhar (ST).

This phase holds particular importance as it will decide the political future of 239 candidates, including former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who is contesting from both Budgam and Ganderbal. Other prominent candidates include Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, who is running for the Nowshera seat, and Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra, who is contesting from Central Shalteng.

The second and third phases of voting are scheduled for September 25 and October 1, respectively, with the election results to be announced on October 8.

Check the LIVE updates here:

17:45 PM · Sep 24, 2024

In anticipation of the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on September 25, security measures have been intensified in the Rajouri district. Security personnel have been stationed throughout various areas, and vehicle inspections are being conducted to ensure safety. This phase of the elections will cover 26 assembly seats across six districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ: From Omar Abdullah To Sarjan Ahmad Wagay: Here Are Key Candidates In Phase 2 Of Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Election 

Filed under

2024 Jammu and Kashmir elections assembly elections latest election news Trending news

Also Read

Switzerland: Several Arrested Over Suspected Deaths Involving Suicide Capsule’

Switzerland: Several Arrested Over Suspected Deaths Involving Suicide Capsule’

SC Seeks Response From 11 States On Plea Asking Setting Up Of RTI Portals

SC Seeks Response From 11 States On Plea Asking Setting Up Of RTI Portals

Watch: Mice Found On Siddhivinayak Temple Prasad Packets, Trust Denies

Watch: Mice Found On Siddhivinayak Temple Prasad Packets, Trust Denies

“Coach Sridhar: My Top Goal Is To Bring PV Sindhu Back To The Podium!”

“Coach Sridhar: My Top Goal Is To Bring PV Sindhu Back To The Podium!”

J-K Elections 2024: Here’s All You Need To Know About The Electoral History of Ganderbal Assembly Constituency

J-K Elections 2024: Here’s All You Need To Know About The Electoral History of Ganderbal...

Entertainment

Video Of Diddy Getting Freaked Out At The Ellen DeGeneres Show Resurfaces Amid Arrest Over Sexual Assault

Video Of Diddy Getting Freaked Out At The Ellen DeGeneres Show Resurfaces Amid Arrest Over

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi To Lead Adaptation Of Emily Bronte’s Classic Novel Wuthering Heights

Did A Gambling Debt Led To The Origin Of The Godfather?

Did A Gambling Debt Led To The Origin Of The Godfather?

IIFA Rocks 2024: Experience the Magic of Iulia Vantur Live On The Night Of Soulful Music

IIFA Rocks 2024: Experience the Magic of Iulia Vantur Live On The Night Of Soulful

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

IIFA Rocks 2024: Bollywood Icons Honey Singh And Shilpa Rao Set To Dazzle The Stage

Lifestyle

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox