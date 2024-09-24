Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections Phase 2 Live Updates: Security Beefed Up In Rajouri

This assembly election marks the first in Jammu and Kashmir in ten years, with the first phase held peacefully on September 18. The last assembly election in the region, which was then a state, took place in 2014.

In the first phase of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, voter turnout reached approximately 61 percent by 11:30 p.m. on September 18, as reported by the Election Commission of India. This figure is expected to increase slightly.

The highest turnout was recorded in the Inderwal constituency, with around 82 percent, followed by Kishtwar with 78 percent, according to the poll panel.

The provisional voter turnout for the 24 assembly seats, which are spread across seven districts, was just over 61 percent at 11:30 p.m. This percentage might rise as some polling stations are in remote areas of the Pir Panjal Mountain range.

During the 2014 assembly elections, the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP secured 11 out of the 24 seats voting today. The BJP and Congress each won four seats, while the National Conference led by Farooq Abdullah and the CPI(M) won one seat each.

The constituencies involved in the second phase phase include Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-i-Sharief, Chadoora, and Gulabgarh (ST). Additionally, voting will occur in Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli, and Mendhar (ST).

This phase holds particular importance as it will decide the political future of 239 candidates, including former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who is contesting from both Budgam and Ganderbal. Other prominent candidates include Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, who is running for the Nowshera seat, and Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra, who is contesting from Central Shalteng.

The second and third phases of voting are scheduled for September 25 and October 1, respectively, with the election results to be announced on October 8.

In anticipation of the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on September 25, security measures have been intensified in the Rajouri district. Security personnel have been stationed throughout various areas, and vehicle inspections are being conducted to ensure safety. This phase of the elections will cover 26 assembly seats across six districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

