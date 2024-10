The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, passed a resolution today urging the Central Government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Breaking news: The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, passed a resolution today urging the Central Government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

This resolution was part of the Cabinet’s maiden meeting, emphasizing the region’s demand for greater political autonomy and representation. The move reflects the ongoing discussions about J&K’s political status following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.