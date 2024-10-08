Home
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Jammu And Kashmir Election Results: Omar Abdullah To Be The Chief Minister As He Wins With A Margin Of 18,485 Votes

Omar Abdullah is set to become the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, according to National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah. His declaration came on Tuesday after his son, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, secured a win in the Budgam seat by defeating Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi with a margin of 18,485 votes.

Speaking after the victory, Farooq Abdullah said, “After 10 years, the people have given us their mandate. We pray to Allah that we can meet their expectations. This will not be a ‘police raj’ but a ‘people’s raj.'”

He added, “We will work to release innocent people who are imprisoned, and there will be media freedom. We need to foster trust between Hindus and Muslims. I am hopeful that the INDIA alliance partners will join us in the fight to restore statehood here… I believe Omar Abdullah will become the Chief Minister.”

Farooq Abdullah also expressed disappointment over the Congress’s performance in Haryana, remarking, “I am saddened that they have not won in Haryana… I think their internal disputes caused this.”

