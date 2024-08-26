As Hindu devotees around the world prepare to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami today, August 26, 2024, it’s time to take note of the shubh muhurat (auspicious timings), city-specific puja schedules, essential items for the ritual, and the significant customs that mark the 5251st birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Falling on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Shraavana or Bhadrapad, this sacred festival is a major celebration across India.

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Shubh Muhurat and Timings

This year, the festival of Janmashtami celebrates Lord Krishna’s 5251st birth anniversary. The key timings for the rituals, as per the Drik Panchang, are as follows:

Nishita Puja Time : 12:01 am to 12:45 am on August 27

: 12:01 am to 12:45 am on August 27 Ashtami Tithi Begins : 3:39 am on August 26

: 3:39 am on August 26 Ashtami Tithi Ends : 2:19 am on August 27

: 2:19 am on August 27 Midnight Shubh Muhurat : 12:23 am on August 27

: 12:23 am on August 27 Rohini Nakshatra Begins : 3:55 pm on August 26

: 3:55 pm on August 26 Rohini Nakshatra Ends : 3:38 pm on August 27

: 3:38 pm on August 27 Parana Muhurat (Breaking Fast) : After 3:38 pm on August 27

: After 3:38 pm on August 27 Rohini Nakshatra End Time : 3:38 pm (On the Parana day, Ashtami will end before sunrise)

: 3:38 pm (On the Parana day, Ashtami will end before sunrise) Parana Time (Modern Traditions) : 12:45 am on August 27

: 12:45 am on August 27 Chandrodaya Time (Moonrise): 11:20 pm on August 26

City-Wise Timings for Janmashtami 2024 Puja

Here are the specific city timings for those observing the Janmashtami rituals:

New Delhi : 12:01 am to 12:45 am, August 27

: 12:01 am to 12:45 am, August 27 Noida : 12:00 pm to 12:44 am, August 27

: 12:00 pm to 12:44 am, August 27 Gurgaon : 12:01 am to 12:46 am, August 27

: 12:01 am to 12:46 am, August 27 Mumbai : 12:17 am to 1:03 am, August 27

: 12:17 am to 1:03 am, August 27 Bengaluru : 11:58 pm to 12:44 am, August 27

: 11:58 pm to 12:44 am, August 27 Kolkata : 11:16 pm to 12:01 am, August 27

: 11:16 pm to 12:01 am, August 27 Chandigarh : 12:03 am to 12:47 am, August 27

: 12:03 am to 12:47 am, August 27 Pune : 12:13 am to 12:59 am, August 27

: 12:13 am to 12:59 am, August 27 Chennai : 11:48 pm to 12:34 am, August 27

: 11:48 pm to 12:34 am, August 27 Jaipur : 12:06 am to 12:51 am, August 27

: 12:06 am to 12:51 am, August 27 Hyderabad : 11:55 pm to 12:41 am, August 27

: 11:55 pm to 12:41 am, August 27 Ahmedabad: 12:19 am to 1:04 am, August 27

Essential Items for Krishna Janmashtami Puja

To perform the Janmashtami puja, devotees require several items to ensure a complete and respectful ritual:

Base items : Banana leaf for placing Lord Krishna’s picture, red lotus flowers, rose, wheat, rice, incense sticks, agarbatti, kumkum, abir, gulal, kesar, kapur, sindoor, Chandan (sandalwood paste), yagyopavit, akshat (rice), paan leaves, supari, pushmala, haldi (turmeric), cotton, tulsi mala (holy basil garland), kamal gatta, Ganga Jal (holy water from the Ganges), honey, dhaniya (coriander), panch meva (five types of dried fruits), sugar, cow ghee, cow milk, rituphal (seasonal fruits), and cardamom.

: Banana leaf for placing Lord Krishna’s picture, red lotus flowers, rose, wheat, rice, incense sticks, agarbatti, kumkum, abir, gulal, kesar, kapur, sindoor, Chandan (sandalwood paste), yagyopavit, akshat (rice), paan leaves, supari, pushmala, haldi (turmeric), cotton, tulsi mala (holy basil garland), kamal gatta, Ganga Jal (holy water from the Ganges), honey, dhaniya (coriander), panch meva (five types of dried fruits), sugar, cow ghee, cow milk, rituphal (seasonal fruits), and cardamom. For decorating Bal Krishna’s idol : Flute, earrings, bangles, garland, tika, anklets, nada (sacred thread), kajal (kohl), peacock feathers, turban, fan, and a swing and throne for the idol.

: Flute, earrings, bangles, garland, tika, anklets, nada (sacred thread), kajal (kohl), peacock feathers, turban, fan, and a swing and throne for the idol. Bhog preparation items: Dry fruits, melon seeds, and gond (edible gum).

Key Rituals to Celebrate Lord Krishna’s Birth

On Krishna Janmashtami, devotees observe various rituals to honor Lord Krishna:

Fasting : Devotees often keep a strict fast, either a nirjala vrat (without food and water until midnight) or a phalahar fast (only consuming fruits, milk, and water).

: Devotees often keep a strict fast, either a (without food and water until midnight) or a (only consuming fruits, milk, and water). Puja and Decoration : Traditional clothes are worn, followed by bathing the idol and adorning it with new clothes and jewelry. Devotees chant mantras, sing bhajans, and recite texts such as the Bhagavad Gita or Krishna Leela .

: Traditional clothes are worn, followed by bathing the idol and adorning it with new clothes and jewelry. Devotees chant mantras, sing bhajans, and recite texts such as the or . Midnight Celebrations: The birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated at midnight, marking his divine arrival into the world.

Celebrate Janmashtami with devotion, ensuring you follow the rituals correctly to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna for the prosperity and well-being of your family.

