Jammu and Kashmir is set to hold the third and final phase of its Assembly elections on October 1, with campaigning coming to an end today. These are the first Assembly elections in the region in a decade. The first phase took place on September 18, while the second phase concluded on September 25. The election results are expected to be announced on October 8.
A total of 40 constituencies will vote in the upcoming phase, with 24 of those in the Jammu division. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Sachin Pilot are scheduled to address public rallies today, with Kharge focusing on Jasrota and Ramnagar to encourage voters to support the Congress-National Conference alliance.
Campaigning for this phase has officially ended today, with more than 3.9 million voters eligible to cast their ballots across 40 constituencies spread across seven districts. Voting will be conducted between 7 AM and 6 PM, and security measures have been put in place to ensure a smooth and peaceful process.
The third phase will determine the political fate of 415 candidates from various parties and independent candidates. In Jammu, 24 seats will see a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, while in North Kashmir, 16 seats will feature competition between INDI Alliance candidates from the National Conference-Congress and representatives from the Jammu Kashmir People’s Conference and Awami Itihad Party.
More than 39.18 lakh voters are set to cast their votes in the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections on October 1, 2024. This phase will cover 40 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) across seven districts, as confirmed by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pandurang K. Pole.
A total of 5,060 polling stations will be set up across the seven districts, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, and Jammu. Each polling station will have a team of four election staff, including a Presiding Officer, summing up to over 20,000 polling staff deployed for this phase.
Voter Turnout and Demographics
The first two phases of the election saw robust voter turnout, with 61.38% participation in Phase 1 on September 18 and 57.31% in Phase 2 on September 26. The upcoming election is the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, with results expected on October 8.
Out of the 39,18,220 eligible voters, there are:
- 20,09,033 male voters
- 19,09,130 female voters
- 57 third-gender voters
Additionally, 1.94 lakh youth aged 18-19, 35,860 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), and 32,953 elderly voters over the age of 85 will participate.
Voting will occur from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with provisions for extended voting if there are queues. Each polling station will be equipped with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs), including drinking water, electricity, toilets, ramps, furniture, and wheelchairs for those in need.
Constituency Voter Details
- Kupwara
Kupwara is a critical constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, where the political contest features significant candidates from major parties. The Kupwara (General) Assembly constituency will witness a contest among eight candidates in the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Key candidates include Bashir Ahmad Malik from the Bhim Sena (BHS), Gh Nabi Khan Pathan, running as an Independent (IND), Nasir Aslam Wani from the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC), and Mir Mohammad Fayaz from the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The Kupwara constituency is poised for a competitive electoral battle between these major contenders.
- Karnah: Male 29,194, Female 28,755, TG 2, Total 57,951
- Trehgam: Male 39,000, Female 39,569, TG 0, Total 78,569
- Kupwara: Male 47,181, Female 47,772, TG 3, Total 94,956
- Lolab: Male 45,319, Female 45,073, TG 0, Total 90,392
- Handwara: Male 50,026, Female 48,376, TG 2, Total 98,404
- Langate: Male 60,056, Female 60,152, TG 3, Total 120,211
2. Baramulla
Baramulla is a key constituency in North Kashmir, with high-profile candidates from major political parties vying for dominance. The constituency’s voter base and the competition between established party leaders make Baramulla one of the most closely watched in this phase of the election. Prominent contenders include Mir Iqbal from the Congress, Javid Hussain Beigh representing the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC), and Mohammad Rafiq Rather from the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The Baramulla constituency is expected to see a dynamic contest among these candidates as they vie for electoral support.
- Sopore: Male 56,024, Female 56,805, TG 0, Total 112,829
- Rafiabad: Male 57,725, Female 55,178, TG 1, Total 112,904
- Uri: Male 53,851, Female 50,910, TG 0, Total 104,761
- Baramulla: Male 63,296, Female 62,924, TG 5, Total 126,225
- Gulmarg: Male 45,497, Female 44,798, TG 1, Total 90,296
- Wagoora-Kreeri: Male 36,669, Female 35,501, TG 3, Total 72,173
- Pattan: Male 51,217, Female 51,850, TG 2, Total 103,069
3. Bandipora
Bandipora is an important constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, where prominent political leaders are contesting for a decisive win. Nizamuddin Bhat from the Indian National Congress (INC) is in the race, alongside Syed Tajamul Islam from the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (JKPDP), and Naseer Ahmad Lone from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
- Sonawari: Male 61,370, Female 59,589, TG 4, Total 120,963
- Bandipora: Male 59,344, Female 56,626, TG 2, Total 115,972
- Gurez (ST): Male 11,647, Female 10,484, TG 0, Total 22,131
4. Udhampur
- Udhampur West: Male 59,726, Female 55,929, TG 0, Total 115,655
- Udhampur East: Male 52,611, Female 48,079, TG 0, Total 100,690
- Chenani: Male 57,746, Female 51,428, TG 0, Total 109,174
- Ramnagar (SC): Male 51,179, Female 45,600, TG 0, Total 96,779
5. Kathua
- Bani: Male 30,751, Female 27,247, TG 1, Total 57,999
- Billawar: Male 49,500, Female 45,151, TG 0, Total 94,651
- Basohli: Male 36,343, Female 32,937, TG 2, Total 69,282
- Jasrota: Male 45,355, Female 41,398, TG 0, Total 86,753
- Kathua (SC): Male 57,090, Female 51,576, TG 0, Total 108,666
- Hiranagar: Male 45,781, Female 42,158, TG 0, Total 87,939
6. Samba
The Samba (General) Assembly constituency is seeing a heated contest among 14 candidates in the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Notable candidates include Surjit Singh Slathia from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Baldev Raj representing the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bhanu Partap Singh as an Independent (IND), Krishan Dev Singh from the Indian National Congress (INC), Lovely Mangol from the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), and Rajinder Singh of the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The Samba constituency is expected to see intense competition.
- Ramgarh (SC): Male 45,302, Female 43,295, TG 0, Total 88,597
- Samba: Male 46,694, Female 44,386, TG 0, Total 91,080
- Vijaypur: Male 41,398, Female 39,137, TG 1, Total 80,536
7. Jammu
The Jammu Assembly constituency is gearing up for a competitive election in the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, with several key candidates in the fray. In this electoral phase, several prominent politicians are battling for their political futures. Former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, the Congress candidate for the Chamb constituency, is engaged in a four-way contest against BJP’s Rajeev Sharma and two independents, Satish Sharma and Narinder Singh Bhau. Congress working president Raman Bhalla is vying for the R S Pura Jammu South constituency, while former minister and BJP candidate Sham Lal Sharma faces off against former minister and National Conference candidate Ajay Sadhotra in Jammu North. Former minister and Congress candidate Choudary Lal Singh is competing against BJP’s Darsahn Singh in Basholi. Additionally, Panther Party leader and former minister Harsh Dev Singh is contesting against his cousin, former Panther Party colleague and now BJP candidate Balwant Singh Mankotia in Udhampur’s Chenani assembly constituency.
- Bishnah (SC): Male 63,296, Female 56,485, TG 1, Total 119,782
- Suchetgarh (SC): Male 59,432, Female 53,385, TG 2, Total 112,819
- R.S. Pura-Jammu South: Male 66,823, Female 62,266, TG 3, Total 129,092
- Bahu: Male 61,749, Female 58,935, TG 9, Total 120,693
- Jammu East: Male 53,869, Female 53,005, TG 3, Total 106,877
- Nagrota: Male 49,557, Female 46,016, TG 0, Total 95,573
- Jammu West: Male 53,616, Female 52,236, TG 0, Total 105,852
- Jammu North: Male 56,952, Female 54,274, TG 2, Total 111,228
- Marh (SC): Male 48,522, Female 44,777, TG 1, Total 93,300
- Akhnoor (SC): Male 48,903, Female 46,360, TG 2, Total 95,265
- Chhamb: Male 54,138, Female 51,534, TG 0, Total 105,672
