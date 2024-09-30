The first two phases of the election saw robust voter turnout, with 61.38% participation in Phase 1 on September 18 and 57.31% in Phase 2 on September 26.

Jammu and Kashmir is set to hold the third and final phase of its Assembly elections on October 1, with campaigning coming to an end today. These are the first Assembly elections in the region in a decade. The first phase took place on September 18, while the second phase concluded on September 25. The election results are expected to be announced on October 8.

A total of 40 constituencies will vote in the upcoming phase, with 24 of those in the Jammu division. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Sachin Pilot are scheduled to address public rallies today, with Kharge focusing on Jasrota and Ramnagar to encourage voters to support the Congress-National Conference alliance.

Campaigning for this phase has officially ended today, with more than 3.9 million voters eligible to cast their ballots across 40 constituencies spread across seven districts. Voting will be conducted between 7 AM and 6 PM, and security measures have been put in place to ensure a smooth and peaceful process.

The third phase will determine the political fate of 415 candidates from various parties and independent candidates. In Jammu, 24 seats will see a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, while in North Kashmir, 16 seats will feature competition between INDI Alliance candidates from the National Conference-Congress and representatives from the Jammu Kashmir People’s Conference and Awami Itihad Party.

More than 39.18 lakh voters are set to cast their votes in the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections on October 1, 2024. This phase will cover 40 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) across seven districts, as confirmed by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pandurang K. Pole.

A total of 5,060 polling stations will be set up across the seven districts, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, and Jammu. Each polling station will have a team of four election staff, including a Presiding Officer, summing up to over 20,000 polling staff deployed for this phase.

Voter Turnout and Demographics

The upcoming election is the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, with results expected on October 8.

Out of the 39,18,220 eligible voters, there are:

20,09,033 male voters

19,09,130 female voters

57 third-gender voters

Additionally, 1.94 lakh youth aged 18-19, 35,860 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), and 32,953 elderly voters over the age of 85 will participate.

Voting will occur from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with provisions for extended voting if there are queues. Each polling station will be equipped with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs), including drinking water, electricity, toilets, ramps, furniture, and wheelchairs for those in need.

Constituency Voter Details

Kupwara

Kupwara is a critical constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, where the political contest features significant candidates from major parties. The Kupwara (General) Assembly constituency will witness a contest among eight candidates in the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Key candidates include Bashir Ahmad Malik from the Bhim Sena (BHS), Gh Nabi Khan Pathan, running as an Independent (IND), Nasir Aslam Wani from the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC), and Mir Mohammad Fayaz from the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The Kupwara constituency is poised for a competitive electoral battle between these major contenders.

Karnah : Male 29,194, Female 28,755, TG 2, Total 57,951

: Male 29,194, Female 28,755, TG 2, Total 57,951 Trehgam : Male 39,000, Female 39,569, TG 0, Total 78,569

: Male 39,000, Female 39,569, TG 0, Total 78,569 Kupwara : Male 47,181, Female 47,772, TG 3, Total 94,956

: Male 47,181, Female 47,772, TG 3, Total 94,956 Lolab : Male 45,319, Female 45,073, TG 0, Total 90,392

: Male 45,319, Female 45,073, TG 0, Total 90,392 Handwara : Male 50,026, Female 48,376, TG 2, Total 98,404

: Male 50,026, Female 48,376, TG 2, Total 98,404 Langate: Male 60,056, Female 60,152, TG 3, Total 120,211

2. Baramulla

Baramulla is a key constituency in North Kashmir, with high-profile candidates from major political parties vying for dominance. The constituency’s voter base and the competition between established party leaders make Baramulla one of the most closely watched in this phase of the election. Prominent contenders include Mir Iqbal from the Congress, Javid Hussain Beigh representing the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC), and Mohammad Rafiq Rather from the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The Baramulla constituency is expected to see a dynamic contest among these candidates as they vie for electoral support.