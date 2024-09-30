39.18 Lakh Electors Eligible to Vote in Phase-3 J&K Polls

This phase will cover 40 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) across seven districts, as confirmed by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pandurang K Pole.

More than 39.18 lakh voters are set to cast their votes in the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections on October 1, 2024. This phase will cover 40 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) across seven districts, as confirmed by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pandurang K Pole.

Assembly Constituencies Involved

In the Kashmir Division, the following 16 ACs will participate:

Karnah

Tregham

Kupwara

Lolab

Handwara

Langate

Sopore

Rafiabad

Uri

Baramulla

Gulmarg

Wagoora-Kreeri

Pattan

Sonawari

Bandipora

Gurez (ST)

In the Jammu Division, the 24 ACs include:

Udhampur West

Udhampur East

Chenni

Ramnagar (SC)

Bani

Billawar

Basohli

Jasrota

Kathua (SC)

Hiranagar

Ramgarh (SC)

Samba

Vijaypur

Bishnah (SC)

Suchetgarh (SC)

R.S Pura

Jammu South

Bahu

Jammu East

Nagrota

Jammu West

Jammu North

Akhnoor (SC)

Chhamb

Polling Arrangements

A total of 5060 polling stations will be set up across the seven districts, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, and Jammu. Each polling station will have a team of four election staff, including a Presiding Officer, summing up to over 20,000 polling staff deployed for this phase.

Campaigning Concludes

Campaigning for the final phase concluded on September 29, 2024. Major political parties, including the BJP, Congress, National Conference (NC), and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), engaged in intense discussions on key issues such as Pakistan, Article 370, terrorism, and reservation.

This phase will determine the electoral fate of 415 candidates, including notable figures like former Deputy Chief Ministers Tara Chand (Congress) and Muzaffar Beig.

Voter Turnout and Demographics

The first two phases of the election saw robust voter turnout, with 61.38% participation in Phase 1 on September 18 and 57.31% in Phase 2 on September 26. The upcoming election is the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, with results expected on October 8.

Out of the 39,18,220 eligible voters, there are:

20,09,033 male voters

19,09,130 female voters

57 third-gender voters

Additionally, 1.94 lakh youth aged 18-19, 35,860 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), and 32,953 elderly voters over the age of 85 will participate.

Voting will occur from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with provisions for extended voting if there are queues. Each polling station will be equipped with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs), including drinking water, electricity, toilets, ramps, furniture, and wheelchairs for those in need.

Special Initiatives

To enhance accessibility and inclusiveness:

50 Pink Polling Stations will be managed by women.

will be managed by women. 43 polling stations will be staffed by specially-abled individuals.

will be staffed by specially-abled individuals. 40 polling stations will have youth volunteers.

Voter information slips will be provided to facilitate identification, although these will not serve as valid ID proof. Voters can present any of the 12 accepted identification documents, including the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), Aadhaar card, and other government-issued IDs.

Voter Awareness Programs

The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program has been implemented to promote voter education and participation. Various activities, including street plays, social media campaigns, and community engagement initiatives, were conducted to raise awareness and encourage higher voter turnout.

Security Measures

Election officials have implemented strict security measures, including CCTV surveillance at all polling stations for live monitoring. Special arrangements are in place for communication in remote areas, ensuring the election process runs smoothly.

As Jammu and Kashmir prepares for the crucial Phase-3 elections, the focus remains on ensuring a fair and inclusive voting process. With a high number of eligible voters and extensive polling arrangements, the electoral landscape is set for an impactful democratic exercise.