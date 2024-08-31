Saturday, August 31, 2024

J&K: SDRF Launches Rescue Mission In Rajouri Following Boy’s Drowning Incident

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has launched a search operation following a tragic incident where a young boy drowned in the overflowing river at Manjakote in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Search Operation Underway

According to officials, the search operation began at 5:30 am today. Despite the ongoing efforts, the SDRF team has not yet located the boy’s body. “We have been here, conducting our search operation since 5:30 in the morning.

We have not found the body yet,” stated SDRF Team Incharge Mohd Nasser Kamlak in a conversation with ANI. The operation is still ongoing as the team continues to search for the missing boy.

Weather Conditions and Forecast

The region has experienced heavy rainfall, which has contributed to the river’s overflow and complicates the search efforts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that there could be brief showers in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir tonight.

Additionally, the IMD has forecasted fresh spells of rain across most areas of Jammu and Kashmir from the afternoon of September 2 until September 3.

Looking further ahead, the IMD has also predicted another spell of rain on September 7 and 8. These weather conditions may affect the ongoing search and rescue operations in the region.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

