Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Push Notifications

Activate notifications to receive push notices for important events and suggestions.

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, September 20, 2024
Live Tv

J&K: Three BSF Personnel Killed, 32 Injured In Bus Accident During Election Duty

In a tragic incident, an accident in the Brell Waterhail area of Budgam district in Central Kashmir has claimed the lives of three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and injured 32 others.

J&K: Three BSF Personnel Killed, 32 Injured In Bus Accident During Election Duty

In a tragic incident, an accident in the Brell Waterhail area of Budgam district in Central Kashmir has claimed the lives of three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and injured 32 others.

This incident occurred when the bus, which was engaged in election duty, veered off a hilly road and fell into a gorge. Among the injured, six BSF personnel sustained serious injuries. Reports ANI

Additionally, the civilian driver of the bus also suffered injuries. According to PTI, more than a dozen troopers were hurt when the bus was transporting them for the second phase of assembly polls near Brel of Watarhaal. Officials indicated that some of the injured jawans are in critical condition and have been rushed to a local hospital for medical attention.

Also Read: J&K Elections: Omar Abdullah’s Comments on Afzal Guru’s Hanging

This accident takes place amid the long-awaited elections in Jammu and Kashmir, where voting is being conducted in three phases for a total of 90 assembly seats.

Must Read: Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah Questions The Purpose Of Afzal Guru’s Execution

The first phase was held on September 18 for 24 assembly seats, with the second phase scheduled for September 25, 2024, covering 26 seats. The final phase is set to take place on October 1 for the remaining 40 seats.

Filed under

32 Injured bsf J&K NewsX

Also Read

J&K: Encounter Erupts Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Reasi District

J&K: Encounter Erupts Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Reasi District

Karnataka Mandates Testing Of Temple Prasada & Exclusive Use Of Nandini Ghee Amid Tirupati Laddu Controversy

Karnataka Mandates Testing Of Temple Prasada & Exclusive Use Of Nandini Ghee Amid Tirupati Laddu...

Adani Total Gas Secures Largest Global Financing In The City Gas Distribution Business

Adani Total Gas Secures Largest Global Financing In The City Gas Distribution Business

World Congress On Rehabilitation 2024 Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi, Focuses On Employment For People Of Determination

World Congress On Rehabilitation 2024 Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi, Focuses On Employment For People...

Why Did Halle Berry Not Take Shower Half The Time During New Movie? Former Bond Girl Reveals,’Our Teeth Were Stained, Hair Was A Mess’

Why Did Halle Berry Not Take Shower Half The Time During New Movie? Former Bond...

Entertainment

Why Did Halle Berry Not Take Shower Half The Time During New Movie? Former Bond Girl Reveals,’Our Teeth Were Stained, Hair Was A Mess’

Why Did Halle Berry Not Take Shower Half The Time During New Movie? Former Bond

Malayalam Veteran Actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma Passes Away At 79- Know Cause Behind Her Death

Malayalam Veteran Actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma Passes Away At 79- Know Cause Behind Her Death

Kangana Ranaut Complains About Not Getting Any Support From Film Fraternity Over Emergency Delay

Kangana Ranaut Complains About Not Getting Any Support From Film Fraternity Over Emergency Delay

Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Trailer Promises Intense Drama Amid Complex Situations

Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Trailer Promises Intense Drama Amid Complex Situations

James Cameron Hits Back At Critics For Hating On The Terminator Dialogues

James Cameron Hits Back At Critics For Hating On The Terminator Dialogues

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox