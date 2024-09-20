J&K: Three BSF Personnel Killed, 32 Injured In Bus Accident During Election Duty

In a tragic incident, an accident in the Brell Waterhail area of Budgam district in Central Kashmir has claimed the lives of three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and injured 32 others.

This incident occurred when the bus, which was engaged in election duty, veered off a hilly road and fell into a gorge. Among the injured, six BSF personnel sustained serious injuries. Reports ANI

Additionally, the civilian driver of the bus also suffered injuries. According to PTI, more than a dozen troopers were hurt when the bus was transporting them for the second phase of assembly polls near Brel of Watarhaal. Officials indicated that some of the injured jawans are in critical condition and have been rushed to a local hospital for medical attention.

This accident takes place amid the long-awaited elections in Jammu and Kashmir, where voting is being conducted in three phases for a total of 90 assembly seats.

The first phase was held on September 18 for 24 assembly seats, with the second phase scheduled for September 25, 2024, covering 26 seats. The final phase is set to take place on October 1 for the remaining 40 seats.