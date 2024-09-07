Saturday, September 7, 2024

J&K Elections: Omar Abdullah’s Comments on Afzal Guru’s Hanging

Omar Abdullah, also the National Conference (NC) vice president, clarified that the state government had no involvement in the decision and reiterated afzal's opposition to capital punishment.

As Jammu and Kashmir gears up for upcoming assembly elections, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah ignited a political debate with his controversial remarks regarding the execution of Afzal Guru. Guru, who was convicted for his role in the 2001 Parliament attack, was hanged in 2013. Abdullah stated that the execution “served no purpose” and emphasized that the Jammu and Kashmir government, under his leadership, would not have approved the hanging if it had been necessary.

In an interview with ANI, Omar Abdullah, also the National Conference (NC) vice president, clarified that the state government had no involvement in the decision and reiterated his opposition to capital punishment. “If the decision had required the state’s consent, we would not have granted it. I don’t believe any purpose was served by executing him,” Abdullah said. He also expressed skepticism about the infallibility of courts, citing global instances where individuals were wrongly executed.

Abdullah’s comments stirred strong reactions, with BJP leader Sajid Yousuf asserting that Afzal Guru’s execution was essential for justice in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress party, which is allied with the National Conference in the upcoming elections, distanced itself from the remarks. Congress leader Salman Khurshid remarked, “It’s election season, and people make statements. I prefer not to comment.”

The controversy arises as the brother of Afzal Guru, Ajaz Ahmad Guru, prepares to contest the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. These polls, the first since the abrogation of Article 370, will be conducted in three phases beginning September 18, with vote counting on October 8.

