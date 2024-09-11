J&K: Two Terrorists Killed In Kathua Encounter, Operation Underway

In a major development related to the J&K operation, two terrorists were neutralized in an encounter with security forces in the Kathua district on Wednesday. Announced Indian Army.

Taking to X, Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army said “Two terrorists have been neutralized during the ongoing operation at Khandara, Kathua, by our troops. The operation is still underway.”

Earlier, an encounter occurred between security forces and terrorists in the upper reaches of Basantgarh in Udhampur district.

The confrontation began when troops from the Army’s First Para unit, supported by local police, initiated a search operation in the Khandara top area after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists.

This development comes in the wake of a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Jammu border earlier today.

Meanwhile, Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to occur in three phases, beginning September 18, with results anticipated on October 8.