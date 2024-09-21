Kerala-Born Norwegian Businessman Rinson Jose Linked to Controversial Pager Sales Amid Lebanon Blasts Investigation

In a developing story that has captured international attention, Rinson Jose, a Norwegian businessman originally from Kerala, India, is facing serious allegations regarding his company, Norta Global. Reports from the Hungarian news site Telex indicate that Jose’s firm may be involved in selling pagers linked to the recent deadly blasts in Lebanon.

Norta Global’s Sudden Disappearance

Norta Global, which operates out of Sofia, Bulgaria, has recently erased its online presence, with its website going offline on Thursday. The company was known for its technology consulting services, but local investigations have revealed that the office at its registered address is no longer accessible. Attempts by the news agency Reuters to reach Rinson Jose for a comment were unsuccessful, as he declined to provide any information.

Investigation by Bulgarian Authorities

The Bulgarian national security agency has launched an inquiry into the allegations surrounding Norta Global. On Friday, they issued a statement categorically denying any involvement of the firm in supplying pagers to Hezbollah. The agency clarified that “the owner of the firm had not carried out any transactions linked to the sale or purchase of the merchandise” that would violate laws concerning terrorism financing.

Family Background Check in Kerala

Amidst the investigation, the Kerala Police and central government agencies have reportedly initiated a background check on Rinson Jose’s family, based in his native village of Ondayangadi in Kerala. His family, including his parents, Moothedath Jose and Gracy, has expressed concern as they have been unable to contact him for the past three days. Rinson, who resides in Norway with his wife, has a brother working in the UK and a sister employed as a nurse in Ireland.

Ongoing Investigations in Norway

While Bulgarian authorities have cleared Rinson Jose of wrongdoing, the matter has attracted scrutiny from Norway’s intelligence agency, PST, and the Oslo police, which are currently conducting their own investigation into the claims. Rinson’s professional background includes his role at the Oslo-based DN Media group, where he has worked for the past five years, amassing experience in media and branding.

The Pager Blast and Their Implications

The pager blasts that occurred in Lebanon and Syria have been tied to several companies worldwide, notably involving devices branded under Gold Apollo, a company based in Taiwan. However, the president of Gold Apollo has claimed that these pagers were actually produced by a Hungarian firm, BAC Consulting, operating under a licensing agreement. Yet, investigations revealed that BAC Consulting did not engage in any activities and lacked a physical office at its registered address.

Norta Global’s name surfaced due to its connections with BAC Consulting, raising further questions about the legitimacy of the transactions involved. The deadly explosions, intended to target Hezbollah operatives, have resulted in 12 fatalities and numerous injuries in Lebanon, with similar blasts in Syria claiming 14 lives.

Regional Tensions and Retaliation

The blasts have heightened tensions in the region, with Hezbollah officials vowing retaliation against perceived aggressors, including Israel. The unfolding situation is reflective of the ongoing conflict between the two groups, further complicating international relations.