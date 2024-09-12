Kharge Slams Modi Government for Failing 100-Day Agenda, Raises Concerns Over Budget, Manipur Crisis, and Infrastructure Failures

As the Modi-led government nears the completion of its 100-day agenda, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack, accusing the ruling dispensation of failing to deliver on its promises. With 95 days under its belt, Kharge outlined seven major criticisms, including the Union Budget, the ongoing conflict in Manipur, and infrastructure failures across the country.

Anti-People Budget Targeting Poor and Middle Class

Kharge took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to highlight his concerns regarding the Union Budget, accusing the government of implementing policies that hurt vulnerable sections of society. “Your government brought an anti-people Budget to break the backbone of the poor and middle class,” he wrote, emphasizing the adverse impact of the budgetary measures on ordinary citizens.

Manipur Conflict and Government’s Inaction

Kharge also raised the ongoing unrest in Manipur, a state that has been grappling with violence for months. He criticized the Prime Minister for his lack of engagement with the crisis, stating, “It has been 16 months, Manipur is burning and Pradhan Mantri ji, you have no time to even look at the state.” His remarks underscored the growing frustration over the perceived negligence of the central government in addressing the conflict.

Rising Terrorist Attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Highlighting security concerns, Kharge pointed to the recent surge in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Jammu region. “Terrorist attacks took place in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Jammu, where many bravehearts of the Indian Army were martyred,” he wrote. The Congress president’s comments reflect the heightened sense of insecurity in the region.

SEBI Chairperson Controversy and Alleged Scams

Kharge did not shy away from calling out the Modi government over the ongoing controversies surrounding the SEBI chairperson and alleged financial irregularities. Referring to what he termed the “Modi-Adani Mega Scam,” Kharge said, “The fresh expose of the Modi-Adani Mega Scam and the acts of omission and commission by the SEBI Chairperson cannot be buried under the rug, anymore.” His statement indicates the opposition’s determination to keep the pressure on the government regarding regulatory accountability.

Criticism Over NEET Paper Leak and Unemployment

Addressing issues faced by the youth, Kharge accused the government of failing to protect the integrity of examinations and employment opportunities. “Whether it is the NEET paper leak scam or the stampede scenes proving massive unemployment, the Modi Govt has betrayed the youth, every day,” he remarked, highlighting widespread dissatisfaction among young Indians.

Infrastructure Failures: Airports, Railways, and Floods

Kharge also pointed to what he described as widespread infrastructure failures, citing roof leaks at airports, compromised railway security, and inadequate flood relief across states and cities. “Be it the statue of revered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra, the roof of the airports, the new Parliament or Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya, expressways, bridges, roads, tunnels, whatever you have claimed to have built, they all had flaws,” Kharge said, directly challenging the government’s claims of infrastructural development.

