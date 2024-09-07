Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Court Rejects Bail for Prime Accused, Political Leaders React Court Denies Bail for Sanjay Roy

A Kolkata court has denied bail to Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape-murder case, while political leaders criticize the handling of the case and call for better safety measures and accountability.

Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: A Kolkata court on Friday rejected the bail plea of prime accused Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case, and remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days till September 20.

Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested by the Kolkata Police for his alleged involvement in the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital on August 9.

Minister & Leaders statements

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday questioned the West Bengal government for the lack of fast track courts for crimes against women.

He had such courts only exist in 5-6 districts in the state and only recently had the state send fresh proposals for more districts.

“Matter came to the Supreme Court. Then (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter about the need for fast track courts. The scheme (for fast track special courts) already exists,” he told news agency PTI.

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra

The BJP leader called into question the demolition of a doctors’ room and toilets adjacent to the crime scene at RG Kar hospital, on Friday.

“The victim was murdered on the intervening night of August 8 and August 9. Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College, issued a letter on August 10 for demolition of the doctors’ room, doctors’ toilet and staff toilet adjacent to the seminar room,” he said.

He alleged that an inspection was carried out on the same day as the demolition in an attempt to destroy evidence. He also stated that chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the Kolkata police commissioner were complicit.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, in conversation with news agency PTI, called for action against the Kolkata commissioner of police for misleading people by giving false statements.

“Mamata Banerjee is using her ‘soldiers’ and advisors… how can a senior IPS officer lie, mislead people, influence the inquiry,” he said.

He was referring to claims by the victim’s family that the police had offered them bribes in order to stay quiet about a rushed cremation that they alleged was an attempt to cover up the crime.

Gujarat Home minister Harsh Sanghvi

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday criticised the “nature of politics” surrounding the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, calling it “unacceptable”.

Speaking to ANI, Sanghavi emphasised that ensuring women’s safety is “our duty,” particularly under the leadership of a female Chief Minister.

“Providing safety to women and girls is our duty, especially when there is a female CM; everyone expects from her… The type of politics being done (in Bengal in the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital rape-murder case) is not acceptable,” he said.