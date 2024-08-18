Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Two Doctors & BJP Leader Summoned By Police Over Spread Of ‘Fake News’

Amidst the ongoing protest over the murder & rape of a 31-year-old post-graduate trainee doctor, Kolkata has issued summons to actor-turned-politician and BJP leader Locket Chatterjee & two doctors- Kunal Sarkar & Subarno Goswami, over the alleged spread of misinformation about the case.

Further, they are required to appear for questioning at the police station at 3 PM today.

Meanwhile, on August 9, a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was discovered brutally murdered in the seminar hall of the government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Thus, triggering widespread outrage and protests throughout the nation.

However, this incident has also become a target of misinformation. Dr. Goswami asserted in various media interviews that he had seen the post-mortem report. He alleged that the report contained disturbing details.

But, Kolkata police have firmly denied these claims, describing them as false. As per official statements, post-mortem report doesn’t include these details. The police have stated that these rumors, which spread rapidly on social media and incited public anger, are entirely unfounded and misleading.

Reaction Of Locket Chatterjee

Reacting to the summons, Ms. Chatterjee criticized the Kolkata Police for allegedly prioritizing the monitoring of social media posts, rather than pursuing justice for the victim.

Taking to X, she in Bengali said ‘The victim in the RG Kar case is still crying awaiting trial. But the Kolkata Police now has only one job, judging the posts of opposition leaders and common people by going through social media. The administration has used the police to see what the opposition leaders are posting on social media and to set up their trial.’

আর জি কর কান্ডের তিলোত্তমা এখনও বিচারের অপেক্ষায় কাঁদছে। কিন্তু লালবাজারের এখন একটাই কাজ, সমাজ মাধ্যম ঘেঁটে বিরোধী নেতা নেত্রী ও সাধারণ মানুষের পোস্টের বিচার করা। প্রতিদিন লালবাজার রাজ্যে জুড়ে মানুষকে ডেকে পাঠাচ্ছে আর তাদের করা পোস্টের জবাব চাইছে। এত যে কোটি কোটি মানুষকে… — Locket Chatterjee (@me_locket) August 18, 2024

