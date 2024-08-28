Kolkata Rape-Murder: Junior Doctors’ Front Demands Justice With Protest March

Doctors under the banner of West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front on Wednesday took out a protest march from Shyambazar to Dharamtala demanding justice for a woman doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The brutal rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor on the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital premises sparked outrage all over the country. The incident shook the entire nation, and since then several protests have been staged demanding justice for the victim.

Earlier today, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra co-chaired a virtual meeting with Chief Secretaries and DGPs of States to discuss immediate steps needed to be taken for the safety and security of doctors and healthcare professionals in the backdrop of the Kolkata trainee doctor rape and murder incident.

The rally coincides with the BJP’s call for a 12-hour Bangla Bandh on Wednesday across West Bengal that aims to highlight the growing frustration within the medical community over the need for improved safety measures and swift justice. BJP workers staged a protest in Asansol as well and were seen blocking railway tracks.

On August 27, chaos broke out in the streets of Kolkata with security personnel lobbing tear gas shells, using water cannons, and resorting to lathi-charge to disperse protestors on the Howrah Bridge marching towards the West Bengal State Secretariat Nabanna, amidst the growing protests over the rape-murder incident.

On August 25, Parimal Dey, a teacher from Alipurduar in West Bengal who was honoured with the Banga Ratna award by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2019, has decided to return the award in protest against the state government’s handling of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

