RIMS Ranchi Incident: Alleged Assault By Guards Raises Safety Concerns

On the evening of August 27, 2024, an incident at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) has brought attention to the security and safety measures at the institution.

The situation unfolded when a female security guard allegedly denied entry to a student into the stadium despite the student presenting her ID card. The guard reportedly engaged in unprofessional conduct, including verbal abuse and physical confrontation, although there were outsiders present in the stadium at the time.

Escalation of the Situation

The situation escalated when other students intervened on behalf of the affected student. The female guard, described as being intoxicated and armed, called upon her colleagues, who were also reportedly in an unprofessional state.

The guards allegedly surrounded the students, threatened them, and attempted to close the stadium shutters. During the confrontation, the female guard fled the scene, and her colleagues allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with the students.

Response from RIMS Authorities

The Deputy Medical Superintendent of RIMS arrived at the scene and assured the students that appropriate action would be taken. Later that night, the Deputy Medical Superintendent and a JDA member went to the Integrated Control Room to file an FIR against the involved home guards.

Violent Retaliation by Home Guards

In response, a group of approximately 40 to 50 home guards reportedly surrounded the badminton hall, where seven first and second-year MBBS students were present. The guards allegedly attacked the students with sticks and rods, resulting in several injuries. One student was reported to be in critical condition, while others sustained head and facial injuries. The injured students were subsequently taken to the RIMS emergency department for treatment.

Student Reaction and Institutional Response

The incident has sparked a reaction among the student body, with many gathering near the academic block to express their concerns. The RIMS Director and administrative members have taken note of the situation, indicating that further actions will be considered to address the security and safety issues raised by the incident.

