Kolkata Rape-Murder: Sanjay Roy Claims He Is Being ‘Framed’

In a dramatic courtroom scene, Sanjay Roy, the primary accused in the Kolkata doctor rape case, broke down in tears. Roy, who has consistently claimed his innocence, was emotional when discussing his decision to undergo the lie-detector examination during a recent court hearing.

Tears and Defense

During the hearing, Roy was visibly emotional when questioned by the magistrate about his decision to take the polygraph test. He expressed his belief that the test would prove his innocence. “I haven’t committed any crime. I’m being framed. Maybe this test will prove that,” Roy said tearfully, according to reports.

Polygraph Test Results

The polygraph test, conducted after the district court granted permission, was completed as part of the ongoing legal proceedings. Roy’s agreement to undergo the test was seen as a demonstration of his confidence in clearing his name, despite the serious allegations against him.

Roy’s Statement

Following the test, Roy reiterated his innocence and maintained that the charges against him are unfounded. He emphasized his hope that the polygraph results would support his claims. His emotional response reflects the intense personal and legal pressures surrounding the case.

Ongoing Case

The Kolkata doctor rape case has garnered significant attention, with the results of the polygraph test expected to influence the next steps in the legal process. As the case progresses, the implications of the test results will be closely watched by all parties involved.

